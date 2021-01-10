Murray helps 10-man Kerala Blasters secure stunning win over Jamshedpur

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Blasters caused one of the upsets of the season when they beat high flying Jamshedpur FC 3-2 in their Indian Super League encounter at the Tilak Maidan, Vasco on Sunday.

The Kerala outfit went into the game under severe pressure after a string of poor results, but a brace from Jordan Murray and another one from Costa Nhamoinesu helped cancel out two goals from Nerijus Valskis.

Kibu Vicuna's men played with ten men when the game was evenly poised at 1-1 which makes this win all the more remarkable and it could be the result that galvanizes their season.

With their backs against the wall, Vicuna decided to change things up and went with a 4-4-2 formation with both Jordan Murray and Gary Hooper teaming up front.

After Jamshedpur nearly scored in the third minute when Aniket Jadhav hit the post, the majority of chances fell to Blasters with Murray and Hooper troubled the defensive line of Jamshedpur.

In the 12th minute, Hooper slipped a brilliant pass to Murray after their defender Stephen Eze was caught out of position.

Murray blazed his shot over the bar despite having all the time and space in the world.

It was then the turn of Hooper to miss from six yards out when he skied his attempt after Murray crossed from the right.

Blasters managed to eventually break the deadlock when a teasing free-kick from Facundo Pereyra was headed in by their centre-back Costa Nhamoinesu who was restored to the team in place of Abdul Hakku.

After the relentless pressure from Blasters, the Red Miners managed to re-group after the drinks break at the half-hour mark. They got a free-kick just outside the box after Alexandre Lima was fouled by Lalruatthara.

Nerijus Valskis who had been going through a mini goal drought curled it in with surgical precision to score his seventh goal of the campaign. It was also the first time that any player has managed to score directly from a free-kick this season as both teams went into half-time at 1-1.

After a cagey start to the second half, Jackichand Singh nearly gave Jamshedpur the lead when his curling effort hit the crossbar but didn't go in.

Blasters suffered a setback in the 67th minute when their rightback Lalrutthara got his marching orders after picking up his second yellow card.

Just moments later, even Vicuna was booked after his angry rants at the officials. The referee had enough and flashed a yellow card at a coach who was visibly frustrated.

Vicuna would have been pleased when they took the lead after Murray tapped the ball into the net from a rebound after Rehenesh denied Pereyra initially in the 79th minute.

Just three minutes later, Rehenesh made a horrendous error against his former club. Pereyra slid a pass into the path of Murray but it was safely going into the hands of the goalkeeper who spilled it and Murray had the easiest of tap-ins.

The see-saw battle shifted to the other end with Valskis heading in his second of the night to ensure there was a pulsating finish to the game.

Blasters managed to hold on and register their second win of the season.



Kerala Blasters 3 (Costa 22', Murray 79' 82') bt Jamshedpur FC 2 (Valskis 36' 84')