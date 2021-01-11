ISL: After four straight losses, Bengaluru FC desperate for redemption against NorthEast United

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It has been a season of two halves for Bengaluru FC. They were unbeaten in the first six matches of the Indian Super League, showcasing their title credentials. But, circumstances have changed as the Blues have now crumbled to four straight losses. After their third loss, Carles Caudrat and the club also parted ways, resulting in Naushad Moosa taking over as the interim coach.

The Indian failed to yield a positive result in his first game in charge against East Bengal, but Moosa will be eager to see his team turn the tables around against NorthEast United FC on Tuesday. There is no denying that the team is in unchartered territory and it remains to be seen how they motivate themselves to conjure an important win.

“It has been difficult, not only for the players, but everyone involved with the club. It is not easy, but we need to overcome. We are working on that. We have two games in a short gap, it will take time. We cannot sit back and just relax. I have been talking to all the players in the team, they are motivated. I am expecting them to give a better performance against Northeast,” said Moosa.

In these four losses, goals have been a problem. They have fired three blanks despite having quality players in the form of Sunil Chhetri, Cleiton Silva, Kristian Opseth among others. It is time for the attackers to be clinical in front of goal and the senior men in the team have to shoulder responsibility in all departments of the game as well.

Though they have been below par, Bengaluru are sixth in the table. And a win on Tuesday will help them get tied on points with Hyderabad FC and FC Goa, who are placed third and fourth.

The story for their opponents is not great either. NorthEast United have failed to register a single win in their last six matches, including back to back losses in the lead up to this game. So, the Highlanders, like the Blues, will be eager to get back to their winning ways. The point of concern is their defence, which has conceded eight goals in the last three, but they are looking to start afresh in the second leg of the league.

"Tomorrow is our first game of the second leg of the season and it's a new day, a new beginning for us. I'm sure that the players and the team as a whole can give a good performance tomorrow,” said NorthEast assistant coach Alison Kharsyntiew, who will fill in for the suspended gaffer Gerard Nus.