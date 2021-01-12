ISL: Draw ends Bengaluru FC's losing streak

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru FC finally managed to collect a point after four defeats, following a 1-1 draw against NorthEast United FC at Tilak Maidan Stadium on Tuesday. NorthEast had taken the lead via Luis Machado’s 27th minute strike, which was cancelled out by Rahul Bheke in the second half. It was the sixth draw for NorthEast, most for any team this season so far.

Both teams came into the contest with poor results under their belt. NorthEast had lost three of their last four games, while Bengaluru's record in the last four was even worse. Eager to get back to winning ways, Bengaluru started on a positive note. They enjoyed decent possession and looked threatening with a couple of crosses into the danger area. But they lacked penetration in the final third.

NorthEast took the lead in rather fortuitous manner. Federico Gallego took a shot on goal, which was miscued completely. Inadvertently, it ended up as a wonderful pass for Machado, who slotted the ball home calmly. They should have been two goals up a few minutes later, but Suhair Vadakkepeedika failed to keep his header on target with only the goalkeeper to beat. Just before the break, Cleiton Silva got a wonderful chance to help Bengaluru draw level, but his volley was saved by Gurmeet Singh.

Bengaluru were desperate to turn their fortunes around in the second half and luck smiled on them in the 49th minute when Bheke's long-range effort resulted in a goal, thanks to a goalkeeping howler by Gurmeet, who failed to make a regulation save. It was the first goal for Bengaluru under Naushad Moosa, who is the interim coach following the sacking of Carles Cuadrat.

The goal lifted Bengaluru's spirits. They upped the tempo in search of another goal. There was an air of confidence in their game and they looked better. As the half progressed, NorthEast began asking questions, but Bengaluru's defenders stood tall. Gallego came close in the 73rd minute with a direct free-kick, but Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made a good save.

With both teams going for the winner, there were open spaces. It was end-to-end stuff for the last quarter, but neither team managed to seal three points.