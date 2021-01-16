ISL: Mumbai take on Hyderabad in clash of attacking teams

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

After losing to NorthEast United FC in their opening game of the Indian Super League this season, Mumbai City FC have turned the tables like none other. They have collected 25 of the possible 27 points since, from eight wins and one draw. No wonder, the Islanders, who are top of the table, are the favourites against Hyderabad FC at GMC Stadium on Saturday.

It is not only the results. Mumbai's attacking style under coach Sergio Lobera has been eye-catching. They have scored 17 goals, the highest in the competition so far. Adam Le Fondre and Bartholomew Ogbeche, who have 10 goals between them, are a constant threat.

Their confidence must have gone to another level after the 1-0 win over ATK Mohun Bagan, who only suffered their second defeat, in their last game. That gave them a five-point lead and it would take something special to defeat Lobera's men. But the Mumbai coach feels they have areas to improve in, in the second half of the season.

"I am very happy with the results so far. It's very difficult to win eight of 10 games. It's very difficult to keep this situation, but the most important thing for us is not to keep our focus on the table, but on improving our performance. We need to understand that there is a lot of work to do in the next few months," Lobera said.

If Mumbai have been consistent, Hyderabad, who lie fourth, have been the opposite. However, after losing three matches on the trot they have won back-to-back matches, against Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United FC. And they have been impressive, especially in attack in their last two wins, scoring four goals each time.

Like Mumbai, Hyderabad are also good to watch. Their play in the opposition half is impressive, with attacks from both flanks as well as down the middle. Hyderabad coach Manuel Marquez does not want to make major changes against Mumbai, who had emerged victorious the last time these two met.

"We can change some details in our game tomorrow, but it's important not to lose our style of play. Of course, we have to make some changes in the line-up but it will be a very difficult game,” said Marquez, who considers Mumbai to be the strongest team in the competition.

