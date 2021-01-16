STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football Indian Super League

ISL: Mumbai take on Hyderabad in clash of attacking teams

Mumbai's attacking style under coach Sergio Lobera has been eye-catching. They have scored 17 goals, the highest in the competition so far.

Published: 16th January 2021 01:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 01:29 AM   |  A+A-

Mumbai City FC players (Photo | Twitter/ISL)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

After losing to NorthEast United FC in their opening game of the Indian Super League this season, Mumbai City FC have turned the tables like none other. They have collected 25 of the possible 27 points since, from eight wins and one draw. No wonder, the Islanders, who are top of the table, are the favourites against Hyderabad FC at GMC Stadium on Saturday.

It is not only the results. Mumbai's attacking style under coach Sergio Lobera has been eye-catching. They have scored 17 goals, the highest in the competition so far. Adam Le Fondre and Bartholomew Ogbeche, who have 10 goals between them, are a constant threat.

Their confidence must have gone to another level after the 1-0 win over ATK Mohun Bagan, who only suffered their second defeat, in their last game. That gave them a five-point lead and it would take something special to defeat Lobera's men. But the Mumbai coach feels they have areas to improve in, in the second half of the season.

"I am very happy with the results so far. It's very difficult to win eight of 10 games. It's very difficult to keep this situation, but the most important thing for us is not to keep our focus on the table, but on improving our performance. We need to understand that there is a lot of work to do in the next few months," Lobera said.

If Mumbai have been consistent, Hyderabad, who lie fourth, have been the opposite. However, after losing three matches on the trot they have won back-to-back matches, against Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United FC. And they have been impressive, especially in attack in their last two wins, scoring four goals each time.

Like Mumbai, Hyderabad are also good to watch. Their play in the opposition half is impressive, with attacks from both flanks as well as down the middle. Hyderabad coach Manuel Marquez does not want to make major changes against Mumbai, who had emerged victorious the last time these two met.

"We can change some details in our game tomorrow, but it's important not to lose our style of play. Of course, we have to make some changes in the line-up but it will be a very difficult game,” said Marquez, who considers Mumbai to be the strongest team in the competition.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian super league ISL Mumbai vs Hyderabad
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp