ISL: NorthEast United finally wins, climb to fifth after 2-1 victory over Jamshedpur FC

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After 43 days, NorthEast United FC finally tasted victory as they held on to secure three points after a 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Sunday.

The Highlanders' first win in eight games means they are up to fifth place, with 15 points from 12 games. Jamshedpur's third loss on the bounce means they are now eighth with 13 points from 12 games.

New coach Khalid Jamil made sure the team was aggressive from the start and it paid dividends in the 36th minute with Ashutosh Mehta scoring from a bullet header at the near post from a corner taken by Federico Gallego. This was Mehta's first-ever goal in the ISL.

The team certainly looked like enjoying more freedom than in previous games and showed their attacking instincts throughout.

It was not like the Red Miners did not get chances but Nerijus Valskis was off-colour on the day as Subhasish Roy Chowdhury pulled off quite a few saves.

Deshorn Brown, brought in from Bengaluru FC, was introduced at the start of the second half and he doubled NorthEast's advantage with a calm finish. The Jamaican did not get too many opportunities for Bengaluru and he will be hoping to emulate Manuel Onwu who had left Bengaluru and started scoring again.

Owen Coyle's side received a glimmer of hope late on in the game after captain Peter Hartley scored through a corner, which was his first for Jamshedpur. There was a hint of handball as the ball seemed to go in after hitting the Englishman's forearm but the goal stood.

They continued to test NEUFC and could've bagged a dramatic equaliser in injury time, had Valskis not fluffed his chance as Jamshedpur succumbed to yet another loss.