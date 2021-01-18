Chennaiyin FC eyes top four spot against SC East Bengal

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chennaiyin FC will be looking to enter the top four when they take on SC East Bengal at the Fatorda Stadium, on Monday.

The two-time champions are currently sixth with 14 points from 11 games while their opponents are ninth with 11 points from as many games.

The problem with Csaba Laszlo's team has been the fact that they have drawn most of their contests, five from 11, the second-most among all teams. They did manage to win after five games in their previous encounter and they will be hoping to keep that run going. Last year's runners-up are without Rafael Crivellaro for the entire season and they will be hoping the others step up.

"I think we have to sometimes be more compact. We talk about the chances that we don't score but in this (Odisha) game we scored two but I must also be honest that the opponent also had some good opportunities. We need a little more attention in midfield and defense. Generally, I'm satisfied with the performance of the team," Laszlo assessed.

Their captain's replacement Manuel Lanzarote begins his 14-day quarantine on Sunday.

For East Bengal, unbeaten in their last six games, coach Robbie Fowler knows his team are now just five points below the playoff positions and he has told his team to not give up.

"The cut off is when it is mathematically impossible [for East Bengal] to get there (top four). We are on an unbeaten run at the moment. So there are plenty of positives. Of course, we need wins but I think it's five points between us and the teams going for fourth place. There are lots of points to play for. We have that belief to do what we need to do," said the former Liverpool striker.