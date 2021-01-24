ISL: Mumbai City FC look to break BFC's unbeaten streak record against Chennaiyin FC

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mumbai City FC have been the best team in the Indian Super League so far. They have hardly put a foot wrong in the competition as their top position in the standings suggests. Besides, they have been impressive on both sides of the floor, scoring 18 and just conceding four. By the looks of it, they will certainly start as favourites when they take on Chennaiyin FC at the GMC Stadium on Monday.

It is not only about their wins, which has impressed one and all, but their entertaining brand of football has been fun to watch. And when there are forwards like Adam Le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche and midlefiders such as Hugo Boumous and Ahmed Jahouh, they can make life tough for any opposition as teams have found out in their previous matches.

Another three points and they would beat Bengaluru FC's record unbeaten streak of 11 games (2018-19 season). After Mumbai's loss to NorthEast United FC in their first game of the season, they have won nine and drawn two. A win will also strengthen their position at the top, stretching their lead to eight points. But, Mumbai head coach Sergio Lobera is aware that things can change in the next few matches, and is not taking any team for granted as well.

"We are top of the table but especially in this league, in this situation, it is possible for everything to change in seven days. Sometimes you have three games in 10 days and nine points is a lot of points. Till now the situation is good, but we want the best situation at the end of the season," said Lobera, who considers their Monday opponents to be competitive.

No doubt, it is going to be a tough game for Chennaiyin, who have not been at their best in front of goal. They have just managed 10, which is the least in the league. One look at their 2021 record and it does not draw a good picture at all. In their last five matches, they have scored three goals and have also fired back-to-back blanks in the last two.

What makes their matter even worse is that they are coming up against the best defensive unit of the competition. Chennaiyin FC coach Csaba Laszlo has asked more from his players when it comes to converting the opportunities.

"We have been unlucky in many cases where we created chances and have missed. I can't teach them how to create chances but in the last moment, you must be there to put the ball into the net. And tomorrow's game is the same. I'm sure we will get chances and possibilities to use them. But (we need) more attention, instinct and be hungry for goals."