STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football Indian Super League

ISL: NEUFC beat ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1, climb to fifth in table

It was a game of two halves; if the first half was a cagey affair, the second 45 was action-packed with goals.

Published: 26th January 2021 09:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 09:49 PM   |  A+A-

If the first half was a cagey affair, the second 45 was action-packed with goals. (Photo | Twitter @IndSuperLeague)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: NorthEast United FC delivered a solid second-half performance to beat ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 in the ISL at the Fatorda Stadium on Tuesday. After Luis Machado (60’) broke the deadlock, Roy Krishna (72’) equalised with a tap in, but it was NorthEast, who had the final laugh with Federico Gallego (81’) scoring the winner.

This is the second straight win for the Highlanders, who moved up the table to fifth place with 18 points from 13 games. The Mariners remain second with 24 points.

It was a game of two halves. If the first half was a cagey affair, the second 45 was action-packed with goals.

Initially, NorthEast and Mohun Bagan stood strong defensively, but they were helped as players from both teams lacked quality in the final third. One could also witness the ball being given quite cheaply a number of times.

There was nothing much to write about attempts on goal as most of it were only half chances in the first 45. For NorthEast, Deshorn Brown looked decent and threatened in the box, but it was not enough. Despite some attempts by NorthEast and Mohun Bagan, they could only manage one shot each on target, which explains the first half story. In fact, Antonio Habas' men almost broke the deadlock, but David Williams low cross in the danger area was just a little too much for Prabir Das in the box.

That was the last major contribution from Williams, who was substituted before the start of the second half with Manvir Singh replacing the Australian. And it was NorthEast, who took the lead with Machado beating goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharja with a neat finish in the 60th minute. Just before the goal, Tiri had gone down to the ground and the referee's assistant raised the flag for a possible foul, but the on-field referee did not stop play and the goal stood.

The goal lifted Highlanders, who began to press further with the hope of doubling their lead and they came close. Khassa Camara took a long range shot, which was saved by Arindam, leading to a corner, which nearly resulted in a goal. They were coming close.

But, Mohun Bagan were not giving up and drew level with Roy Krishna scoring in the 72nd minute. A threading pass from Carl McHugh finds the Fiji man, who taps the ball in from close range.

And with nine minutes left to full-time, Gallego fired a long-range shot to help NorthEast regain the lead. They remained firm at the back in the final few minutes to ensure they walked away with an impressive three points and hand Mohun Bagan their third loss of the season as well.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NorthEast United FC ATK Mohun Bagan Luis Machado Roy Krishna Federico Gallego ISL ISL 2020
India Matters
IMF's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath (L) and farmers participating in a protest during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
New agri laws have potential to raise farm income: IMF's Gita Gopinath
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC stays Bombay HC order on child abuse without 'skin-to-skin' contact
Recovered Covid patients may be immune to new virus strains
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.
Actor Vijay's 'Master' will have digital release on January 29, new trailer out!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp