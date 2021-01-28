ISL: SC East Bengal keen to capitalize against weakened FC Goa

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: FC Goa, the second-highest goalscorers so far in the competition, will take on an SC East Bengal team who have scored the least number of times, at the Fatorda Stadium on Thursday. However, it might be the defence which decides the tie.

The Gaurs will likely miss the services of their first-choice central defenders, Ivan Gonzalez and James Donachie. While Gonzalez was sent off in the 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters, Donachie had to be substituted due to injury. And both teams are preparing strategies keeping this fact in mind.

"It's certainly an opportunity. We ourselves lost our captain (Daniel Fox) earlier in the season and it doesn't help. Of course, every team is always going to hurt when you lose two of your better players. So it's going to increase our opportunities," East Bengal assistant coach Tony Grant stated.

It might be the perfect opportunity for loan recruit and India international Adil Khan to start for his new club. The defender arrived from Hyderabad FC having not started a single time this season.

"If someone is not there, there's always someone else to replace him. For us, anyone who comes and improves our team is a welcome sign. And there is no doubt in the case of Adil because any player who plays at the national team has to have quality. So we will help him to reach a level where he can improve our team. Together, we will help each other," Goa's assistant coach Clifford Miranda revealed.

FC Goa are currently third on the table with 20 points from 13 games and are on a six-game unbeaten run while the Kolkata giants are reeling at tenth spot with 12 points from 13 games. They saw their seven-match unbeaten streak ended by leaders Mumbai City FC. Despite ending on the losing side, the Kolkata side were among the few teams to outplay the table toppers this term so it will be far from a foregone conclusion. The last time the two sides met, 10-man SCEB held Goa to a 1-1 draw and the Red and Golds will be desperate for points if they are to harbour any hopes of making the knockout stage.

"Lots of teams are picking up three points. So it gives everyone else an opportunity, not just us. If anyone draws it gives everyone else an opportunity to climb the ladder. We go all out to win every game," Grant added.