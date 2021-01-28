STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football Indian Super League

ISL: SC East Bengal keen to capitalize against weakened FC Goa

It might be the perfect opportunity for loan recruit and India international Adil Khan to start for his new club. The defender arrived from Hyderabad FC having not started a single time this season.

Published: 28th January 2021 09:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 09:18 PM   |  A+A-

East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler and his wards

SC East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler and squad during a training session. (Photo Courtesy | ISL)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: FC Goa, the second-highest goalscorers so far in the competition, will take on an SC East Bengal team who have scored the least number of times, at the Fatorda Stadium on Thursday. However, it might be the defence which decides the tie.

The Gaurs will likely miss the services of their first-choice central defenders, Ivan Gonzalez and James Donachie. While Gonzalez was sent off in the 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters, Donachie had to be substituted due to injury. And both teams are preparing strategies keeping this fact in mind.

"It's certainly an opportunity. We ourselves lost our captain (Daniel Fox) earlier in the season and it doesn't help. Of course, every team is always going to hurt when you lose two of your better players. So it's going to increase our opportunities," East Bengal assistant coach Tony Grant stated.

It might be the perfect opportunity for loan recruit and India international Adil Khan to start for his new club. The defender arrived from Hyderabad FC having not started a single time this season.

"If someone is not there, there's always someone else to replace him. For us, anyone who comes and improves our team is a welcome sign. And there is no doubt in the case of Adil because any player who plays at the national team has to have quality. So we will help him to reach a level where he can improve our team. Together, we will help each other," Goa's assistant coach Clifford Miranda revealed.

FC Goa are currently third on the table with 20 points from 13 games and are on a six-game unbeaten run while the Kolkata giants are reeling at tenth spot with 12 points from 13 games. They saw their seven-match unbeaten streak ended by leaders Mumbai City FC. Despite ending on the losing side, the Kolkata side were among the few teams to outplay the table toppers this term so it will be far from a foregone conclusion. The last time the two sides met, 10-man SCEB held Goa to a 1-1 draw and the Red and Golds will be desperate for points if they are to harbour any hopes of making the knockout stage.

"Lots of teams are picking up three points. So it gives everyone else an opportunity, not just us. If anyone draws it gives everyone else an opportunity to climb the ladder. We go all out to win every game," Grant added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SC East Bengal FC Goa ISL ISL 2020 Ivan Gonzalez James Donachie Daniel Fox
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Economic Survey Analysis | Has focused on real economic problems and not the Sensex: Dr Anil K Sood
Covaxin can neutralize UK strain of coronavirus too: Study
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp