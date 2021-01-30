STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ISL: Chennaiyin keen to overcome scoring woes as Hyderabad clash looms

Csaba Laszlo's main concern will again be goalscoring with the team scoring the fewest goals (11) in the league and their goal conversion rate of 6.01 percent is the lowest in ISL history

Published: 30th January 2021 08:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 08:27 PM   |  A+A-

Csaba Laszlo

Chennaiyin FC manager Csaba Laszlo (Photo | CFC website)

By Express News Service

Two teams -- Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC -- who have not won a match in more than two weeks will collide in Sunday's early kick-off at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco.

The last time the two-time champions won a match was back on January 13, a 2-1 triumph against Odisha FC. Since then they have lost one and drawn two. Their opponents' last win came against NorthEast United FC on January 8 and since then, they have drawn four on the bounce.

Chennaiyin FC are currently sixth on the table, with 16 points from 14 games while the Nizams are three points ahead in fourth position. A win will help Hyderabad overtake FC Goa and get closer to ATK Mohun Bagan.

For Chennaiyin, the match represents an opportunity to not just close the gap, but to make amends for a really poor performance in the reverse fixture which resulted in a 1-4 humbling. Csaba Laszlo's main concern will again be goalscoring with the team scoring the fewest goals (11) in the league and their goal conversion rate of 6.01 percent is the lowest in ISL history.

Their new recruit Manuel Lanzarote has concluded his mandatory quarantine but Laszlo and his staff are yet to decide on his involvement for the game. Anirudh Thapa is also recovering from an injury while the team will be without central defender Enes Sipovic who picked up his fourth yellow card of the season.

"Lanza will be out of quarantine, but we will see. It is not easy for someone who has been in quarantine for 14 days, without a training session. But I will talk to him and we will decide on whether he will be part of the matchday squad or not. Thapa is definitely making good improvement. Like in Lanza’s case, for Thapa too we will decide before the match whether he will be involved or not. We have one training session today to arrive at that decision," Laszlo commented.

Hyderabad have only scored thrice in those four draws and coach Manuel Marquez admitted that his strikers need to take their chances more. He also added that playing attractive football is not enough and results are what is most important.

"The team needs to score from the chances created, that is very clear," said Marquez. "But the most important thing is to have these clear chances. I think that it's true that the team plays good football that is attractive to people. But in football, the most important thing is the final score. I agree that we were closer to win than to lose. People may say that the draw is nothing but now we have four points more than four games ago. Now against Chennaiyin, it's a perfect opportunity for them to have the same points as our team and for our team to put distance between both teams."

