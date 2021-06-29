STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru FC make season's first signing as midfielder Rohit Kumar set to join squad

After two years with FC Pune City and a season with Hyderabad FC, making 30 appearances in the League in that period, Kumar’s most recent campaign came with Kerala Blasters

Rohit Kumar (right), then playing for FC Pune, will join Sunil Chettri (left) at Bengaluru FC (Photo | PTI)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru FC have made their first summer signing of the season in the form of midfielder Rohit Kumar on a deal that lasts until the end of the 2022-23 season. He is set to join the squad ahead of their upcoming AFC Cup Playoff clash against Eagles FC, the club announced.

The 24-year-old joined the DSK Shivajians academy in 2016, and earned promotion to the club’s first team in 2016 for the Durand Cup. Rohit picked up his first goal just nine minutes into his senior career, and went on to score three more in the next two matches. Having made his I-League debut the same year, the Delhi-born player moved to Indian Super League side FC Pune City at the end of the season.

“I am very excited about signing with Bengaluru FC and about the challenges that lie ahead. This is a club that most footballers in the country want to be a part of, so to get this opportunity is special. I’m looking forward to experiencing all the good things I’ve heard about BFC, and I’m eager to play my part in achieving success with this team and for the fans,” said Kumar after completing the formalities on his deal.

After two years with FC Pune City and a season with Hyderabad FC, making 30 appearances in the League in that period, Kumar’s most recent campaign came with Kerala Blasters.

“I would like to welcome Rohit to Bengaluru FC. He is a young and hardworking footballer who I believe will play his part in our season that begins shortly. As a coach, I am happy to have him at the club, and I wish him all the success,” said head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli.

A defensive midfielder by trade, Rohit has experience at the international level, having represented the India U-19 team at the 2015 SAFF U-19 Championship, in Nepal.

