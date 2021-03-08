Mumbai City reach first ever ISL final after pipping FC Goa in shootouts

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Mumbai City FC are one step away from having the perfect season. After securing the Indian Super League shield, they have now booked a historic maiden final after beating FC Goa in the second leg of their semifinal at the GMC Bambolim Stadium on Sunday.

The game had gone into penalties after the match finished 0-0 and the Islanders won the shootout 6-5 with Rowllin Borges scoring the winning spot-kick. After a cagey match with minimal goalmouth action, all the drama was reserved for the shootout with both teams replacing their goalkeepers in what was an unusual sight. A total of eleven penalties were taken and while Goa missed their first two efforts, they managed to claw their way back only to end up on the losing side.

This game was finely poised after the 2-2 draw in the first leg and with now away goals rules, it was down which team outscored the other or settle it in shootouts.

Lobera decided to leave Bartholomew Ogbeche on the bench with Adam le Fondre leading the line. Goa were missing the likes of Seriton Fernandes and Princeton Rebello but Ferrando named Brandon Fernandes on the bench.

The Indian international hasn't featured consistently this season due to injury but he can be a game-changer which is why he featured on the bench despite not being fully fit. The first half was an open and end to end affair with a lot of physicalities involved. While Mumbai controlled the tempo of the game in the first half, it was Goa who enjoyed the better chances.

The Gaurs came agonisingly close when Albert Noguera tested Amrinder Singh with a shot from just inside the box. The rebound fell nicely to Redeem Tlang whose shot was blocked by defender Amey Ranawade. They enjoyed another opportunity when Jorge Ortiz tested Amrinder from a direct free-kick which was parried away. Surprisingly, Mumbai did not have a single shot on target as the two teams went into half-time all square.

Goa decided to shuffle things up at the break and decided to bring on young striker Ishan Pandita at the break and they were immediately more dangerous going forward.

The Goan outfit kept Amrinder busy as the Mumbai skipper made some breathtaking saves to deny Goa. Just minutes after half-time, Alexander Jesuraj's close range effort was pushed onto the post. He then punched clear a shot from distance from Saviour Gama followed by a point blank save from a Pandita header.

Despite having the likes of Hugo Boumous and Le Fondre leading the charge, Mumbai were struggling to create anything in the final third.

James Donachie then had a gilt-edged opportunity in injury time when he had a free header from an Edu Bedia free-kick but the Australian headed it wide as the game headed into extra-time.

Both sides were evenly matched in extra time with no breakthroughs as the game went into shootout. Both sides replaced their goalkeepers with Dheeraj Singh making way for Naveen Kumar for Goa and Amrinder being taken off for Phurba Lachenpa.

The two justified their selections with some crucial blocks and when it was evenly poised at 5-5, Glan Martins blazed his shot wide and Goan lad Rowllin stepped up to break Goan hearts.