ISL: Upset we didn't get three points, says ATK Mohun Bagan coach Juan Ferrando

The draw in their game against Kerala Blasters on Feb 19 meant that Ferrando's men have gone a point above table leaders Hyderabad FC.

Published: 20th February 2022 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

ATK Mohun Bagan coach Juan Ferrando

ATK Mohun Bagan coach Juan Ferrando (Photo| Facebook)

By ANI

PANAJI: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Juan Ferrando was disappointed as his team failed to collect three points after playing out a 2-2 draw against Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Goa on Saturday.

A last-minute equaliser by Joni Kauko (90+7') earned ATK Mohun Bagan a point. Earlier, Adrian Luna (7', 64') had scored for the Blasters, either side of a David Williams (8') strike.

The draw means that Ferrando's men have gone a point above leaders Hyderabad FC. Kerala Blasters FC, meanwhile, are just two points ahead of Mumbai City FC, who are placed fifth.

Ferrando in the post-match press conference said: "In the end for us, our mentality all the time is to get three points and we prepare the team to get three points. Of course, we didn't get three points, so I'm upset."

The ATK Mohun Bagan head coach added: "I think in the first half we tried to take some chances and we did the same thing in the second half. But second half was very difficult especially the last six minutes in second half. So, I'm happy that at the end we managed to get a point."

ATKMB will next face Odisha FC on February 24 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

