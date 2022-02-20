Luna produces magical performance but Blasters held by Bagan

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

Amrinder Singh is one of the finest goalkeepers in India right now and his performances for Mumbai City last season convinced ATK Mohun Bagan to break the bank for the India international.

However, even the star goalkeeper had no answer to the sheer genius of Kerala Blasters' Uruguayan midfield genius Adrian Luna who nearly proved to be the difference between the two sides at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Saturday.

The Blasters captain produced two moments of pure magic that left even a player of Amrinder's quality dumbfounded but the Kolkata outfit had enough quality to snatch a 2-2 draw.

While Kauko's injury-time equaliser has thrown open the top-four race, the game would be remembered for Luna's heroics as he seemed to be operating at a different level from the rest.

Poaching might be a word that Bagan would take offence to, but the Kolkata outfit has a habit of trying to acquire the best talent from rival teams.

Early into this season, FC Goa was left stunned when Bagan bought out the contract of their head coach Juan Ferrando to replace the outgoing Antonio Habas. The Gaurs could do little but look on as Ferrando was whisked away from under their noses.

Previously, the club has spent big on the likes of Sandesh Jhingan and Hugo Boumous. Given the level at which Luna is operating at the moment, Bagan would be coveting the signature of the 29-year-old.

Come the end of the season, Blasters would have a hard time trying to hold onto their prized possession as he is lighting up the Indian Super League with his sorcery.

On Saturday, Luna produced two moments of supremer quality that underlined his talent.

The first occasion was when Amrinder was left flat-footed on his goal line in the seventh minute. Blasters won a free kick just outside the box and Luna stood over it.

The Blasters skipper took a short run-up and instead of trying to curl it past Amrinder into the far corner, Luna dinked the ball straight over the wall as it took a few bounces on its way into the net.

Amrinder could do little but fish the ball out of the net.

Blasters went on to concede within a minute of taking the lead as David Williams equalised in the eighth minute.

In an open-ended game where both teams were enjoying half chances but unable to break each other down, Luna produced another moment of individual brilliance.

In the 64th minute, while the Blasters captain was lurking down the left channel of Bagan's penalty box, he was picked out with a cross-field pass.

Luna took a touch to control the ball, created space for himself and unleashed another wicked dink as the ball sailed right over the head of Amrinder.

To dink the ball with very little backlift and with such accuracy is a special skill and to achieve that from such an acute angle requires special talent.

Combined with Luna's ability to score and assist, his willingness to press and defend when the team doesn't have the ball makes him a valuable asset for any team. Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic has talked about retaining the core group of players next season to have some continuity. They have a challenge on their hands to hold onto Luna who is arguably one of the finest players to have graced the ISL.