Criticisms are good if conveyed constructively: Kerala Blasters winger Prasanth

Martin Joseph

Express News Service

KOCHI: For a modern-day sportsman playing on the biggest stage, there are few places to hide when things go wrong. Social media can become a toxic place where fans get critical and few know it better than K Prasanth.

The Kerala Blasters winger has been at the receiving end of online abuses and the footballer's celebration after scoring against Odisha early in December was a telling response to that. Criticisms and other such forms of abuse in the cyber space continue even now.



After his goal, the 24-year-old pretended that he was looking at a phone before kicking it away. Having been at the receiving end of online abuse countless times, one of the Blasters' longest-serving players felt that criticism shouldn't be malicious.

"I am someone who has faced a lot of criticisms, some of them were constructive which I could course correct and move forward. However, a few other comments were only meant for personal targeting which is not appreciated. The whole celebration was about conveying that message to the audience," said Prasanth.

When it comes to the ISL, players, coaches and referees have all come under the scanner to varying degrees with social media. Prasanth feels that it is the vitriolic nature of the criticism that is unacceptable.

"As I mentioned before, criticisms are good if conveyed constructively. When you criticize someone, it is important to think about what the intention is behind those indulging in it. If the intention is only to defame the people around you, then it is not acceptable. I do not become overly concerned about the trolls or negative criticisms," he said.

After that morale-boosting win over Odisha where Prasanth scored in a 2-1 win, the Blasters team has been on an impressive run in the league and among the frontrunners for a play-off spot while being on an eight-match unbeaten streak. Prasanth feels that the team is firing as a unit and the struggles of the past few seasons seem like a distant memory.

"The team has come together to put up a great show out there and it is very evident for the audiences this time. I would say each individual is giving their best, they are focusing on the training and giving their heart and soul out there in the ground. The coach's determination and trust in the team are helping us a lot this time," he added.

At a time when even the I-League had to be postponed with Covid-19 cases being reported inside the bio-bubble, the ISL has managed to continue without any major cases.

However, Prasanth admitted that it is not easy being inside a bubble for months together but admitted that it has brought the team together.

"Bio-bubble can be a bit stressful at times for the fact that you are isolated from the outside world and away from your family and friends. Sometimes we feel like going out, socializing, and interacting with people, however not doable with the current circumstances. This can make an impact on our decision-making as well. The players try to stay close as much as possible playing other games or having some conversations during our leisure time and that is what keeps us going now," he said.