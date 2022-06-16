STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennaiyin FC rope in ISL winner Mohammed Rafique

Mohammed Rafique famously scored the winning goal in stoppage time that handed Atletico de Kolkata the ISL title in the inaugural season.

Published: 16th June 2022 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 03:12 PM

Mohammad Rafique (Photo | indiansuperleague.com)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC have signed former Indian Super League (ISL) winner Mohammed Rafique on a two-year deal ahead of the upcoming season, the club said on Thursday.

The 31-year-old mid-fielder has played in nine positions in his decade-long professional career with 153 matches under his belt.

He had famously scored the winning goal in stoppage time that handed Atletico de Kolkata the ISL title in the inaugural season.

The Kolkata-born footballer has also represented the national side on 12 occasions, including two friendlies, and has one goal and an assist to his name.

He won the 2018 Intercontinental Cup and a Tri-Nation series in 2017 with the Blue Tigers.

"I'm really happy to join Chennaiyin FC family. It is one of the best teams, two times champions. I will try my best to help the team," Rafique was quoted as saying in a media release.

Besides ATK, he has also featured for three other clubs in the ISL, including Mumbai City FC, Kerala Blasters and the latest being SC East Bengal for whom he played in 31 matches in the last two seasons.

Rafique has also played four I-League seasons as an East Bengal player taking part in the AFC Cup and Federation Cup.

