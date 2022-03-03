STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football Indian Super League

ISL: Jamshedpur FC aim to consolidate lead at top with win over Odisha

Jamshedpur continued their red-hot form with a clinical 3-0 victory over depleted Hyderabad FC to rise to the top of the heap.

Published: 03rd March 2022 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Super League logo.

Indian Super League logo. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

BAMBOLIM: Jamshedpur FC will look to consolidate their lead at the top of the standings when they take on Odisha FC in an Indian Super League match here on Friday.

Jamshedpur continued their red-hot form with a clinical 3-0 victory over depleted Hyderabad FC to rise to the top of the heap.

Owen Coyle's side made it five wins on the bounce, amassing 37 points from 18 matches to qualify for the semifinals for the first time in the club's history.

Jamshedpur is in a spectacular run of form at the moment, winning eight of their last nine games.

Their only loss in this period came against Bengaluru FC.

With Kerala Blasters winning against Mumbai City FC, Jamshedpur are guaranteed a top-three finish, but Coyle would eye a top spot given their dominance throughout the league stages.

In the last game, Jamshedpur once again proved they are one of the best teams in set-pieces this season, as they scored two goals from corners in their 3-0 win.

Skipper Peter Hartley scored his third goal of the season, all coming from corners which augur well for the Red Miners in addition to the firepower they have upfront.

Greg Stewart missed the last game due to suspension and the Scotsman's return will only add to the team's strength.

Meanwhile, Odisha could not make it to the semi-finals but there have been improvements from their disastrous season last time.

Odisha started strongly, winning three of their first four games, but inconsistency wrecked their season apart, through the club's unpredictable performances on both ends of the pitch.

The Kino Garcia-coached side, languishing at seventh place with 23 points from 19 matches, will look to end the season on a high.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jamshedpur FC Indian Super League
India Matters
A screenshot of the wanted poster that was posted by Alex Konanykhin on his social media accounts. 
'Wanted dead or alive': Russian businessman offers USD 1 million bounty for arrest of Putin
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Pakistani, Turkish students use Indian flag to flee from Ukraine
Chennai's first Dalit Mayor R Priya
DMK's R Priya to be first Dalit Mayor of Chennai
On a roll: Differently-abled Kerala youth eyeing Mr Wheelchair India title

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp