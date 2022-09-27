Home Sport Football Indian Super League

ISL: Chennaiyin FC rope in Kerala winger Prasanth K

The 25-year-old Kozhikode-born player will be joining the Marina Machans after spending five years at Kerala Blasters FC.

Published: 27th September 2022 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2022 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala winger Prasanth K

Kerala winger Prasanth K. (Photo | Twitter/prasanth2406)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC on Tuesday announced the signing of talented Kerala winger Prasanth K on a one-year deal for the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season.

The 25-year-old Kozhikode-born player will be joining the Marina Machans after spending five years at Kerala Blasters FC.

Prasanth has made 76 appearances so far in his professional career and has three goals and as many assists to his name.

In 2017, he made his professional debut with Chennai City in the I-league after being loaned out by Kerala Blasters.

"I'm truly happy and overwhelmed to be a part of this club. I am here to give my 100 per cent and raise the bar," Prasanth said in a release issued by the club.

A product of the AIFF Elite Academy, Prasanth has also represented India at U-17 and U-20 levels. In the 2021-22 season, he recorded one goal and one assist in 324 minutes of football.

The two-time champions, Chennaiyin FC will kickstart their campaign against ATK Mohun Bagan in Kolkata on October 10.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Football Indian Super League Chennaiyin FC Kerala Blasters FC Prasanth K ISL
India Matters
Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan CM Gehlot to visit Delhi, meet Congress high command
Resort owned by Pulkit Arya was set on fire by the locals.(Photo |Twitter)
Ankita murder case: Demolition of resort may have destroyed crucial evidence, says U'khand ex-DGP
A member of Popular Front of India (PFI) arrested by Assam Police being produced before a court in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
Centre bans PFI and its associates for five years over terror links
BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)
BJP renews game plan for poll-bound states, ’24 election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp