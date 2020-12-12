ISL: Chennaiyin seek return to winning ways against a confident NorthEast United

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chennayin FC will look to arrest their losing run when they take on a confident NorthEast United FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Sunday's early kick-off.

Last year's runners-up have squandered their winning start to the campaign. Since their victory over Jamshedpur FC, they have remained winless in three subsequent attempts. That run includes two back-to-back defeats which have left them languishing in the eighth spot with four points from as many games.

However, the performances have not always merited those setbacks. Even in their last game, they dominated most of the proceedings only to be pegged back by bad defending during set-pieces and refereeing errors. Chennaiyin coach Csaba Laszlo admitted as much.

"We are not in a panic situation. We played good football. But it is also about results. The players showed the best phase (with performances). The season is very long. I don't want to talk about where we will end. Against Mumbai, we were unhappy after the game and with a little luck, we can get better results," he said.

This will be another difficult game for the two-time champions, especially considering the rich-vein of form their opponents are enjoying. Prior to the season, not many would have expected NorthEast to be third in the table and unbeaten in five games. But that is exactly what new manager Gerard Nus has managed to achieve.

The Highlanders, along with Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC, are the only side yet to suffer a defeat this season. They have already accumulated the same number of wins (2) as they did last season and have been proficient in both halves of the pitch.

Nus' side have registered two clean sheets so far -- just one short of last season's entire tally. Meanwhile, in terms of scoring goals, they are joint-highest alongside table-toppers Mumbai City (8).

"I don't think the unbeaten run adds pressure but something that we need to feel proud of. The five games are already gone and now what matters is tomorrow's (Sunday) game. We take every game as a final and that's how we get something out of the game because all the teams are difficult and everybody wants to win," Nus said.

Injury boost

In some good news for Chennaiyin fans, the head coach revealed that influential Indian midfielder Anirudh Thapa is set to return to the side for the NorthEast match, after missing out against Mumbai City. He had suffered an injury in Chennaiyin's 1-0 loss to Bengaluru FC.

Laszlo also provided updates on the condition of Isma Goncalves and Enes Sipovic, both of whom had to be taken out during the Mumbai game with injuries. "Thapa was more or less ready for the previous game. Now he is training fully. It looks good for Thapa. Isma will take 14 days. He is not so serious. Whereas, Sipovic will be out for seven days. Good that they will not miss many matches."

BFC face Blasters

The second match of the day will see Bengaluru FC face Kerala Blasters at Fatorda.

BFC, who are yet to lose a match but have won only one of their four matches, will look to inflict further pain on the Blasters, who have remained winless after four games.