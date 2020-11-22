STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football Indian Super League news

ISL 2020: After forgettable last season, Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC seek fresh start

Odisha coach Stuart Baxter has attractive options in attack, with the signing of Brazilian striker Diego Mauricio and the capture of Marcelinho from Hyderabad.

Published: 22nd November 2020 05:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha FC (L) and Hyderabad FC players train ahead of their clash in this season of Indian Super League

Odisha FC (L) and Hyderabad FC players train ahead of their clash in this season of Indian Super League. (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

BAMBOLIM: A fresh start will be the mantra for both Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC when the two sides clash in the Hero Indian Super League, here on Monday. Both teams had seasons to forget the last time. Hyderabad ended a miserable campaign in which they lost 12 games and conceded 39 goals.

And while Odisha did manage to do the double over their opponents, they too did not fare too well overall, letting in 31 goals. But these stats are just a number for Odisha coach Stuart Baxter. "That's history and it doesn't help anybody. We've got two new teams now. They've got new players and we also got new players so things have changed at both ends. We will be playing a new Hyderabad," Baxter stressed.

Baxter has attractive options in attack, with the signing of Brazilian striker Diego Mauricio and the capture of Marcelinho from Hyderabad - both players capable of changing the game in an instant. But the English coach reiterated that his game plan involved a lot more than just relying on individual players to produce moments of magic.

"I think relying on players is risky. You've got to able to play without (depending on) anybody if you can. In football, there are no comfort levels. Your job is to stretch those levels," he added.

Hyderabad finished at the bottom of the table last season, recording just two wins. Part of the reason for this was their poor start to the season that saw them lose four out of their first five games. New coach Manuel Marquez Roca will be keen to avoid a repeat and get off to a good start.

"Winning the first game is important. Although given a choice, I would take a loss in the first game if it meant winning the remaining 19," he said.

The Spaniard has a youthful squad at his disposal and was pleased with the potential of his young guns. "Guys like Rohit Danu, Liston Colaco and Akash Mishra have a lot of potential. I'm sure that they can continue improving and become huge assets for Hyderabad in the future," he said.

Odisha will miss defender Jacob Tratt and Jerry Mawihmingthanga for the clash while Hyderabad will be without the services of Francisco Sandaza.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Super League ISL 7 ISL 2020 Odisha FC Hyderabad FC Odisha vs Hyderabad
India Matters
An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. (Photo | AFP)
Oxford vaccine Covishield shows 70% efficacy against Covid-19
Volunteers use an oximeter to measure the oxygen level during a door-to-door campaign to check symptomatic COVID-19 residents. (Photo | PTI)
Experts see a second covid wave as mortality rate rises in various states
Web series ‘A Suitable Boy’ faces probe for ‘love jihad’ in MP
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala govt not to implement controversial Police Act amendment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp