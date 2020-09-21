STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ISL: Chennaiyin FC ropes in Bosnian central defender Enes Sipovic 

Chennaiyin FC has signed up Bosnia and Herzegovina center-back Enes Sipovic. (Photo | CFC Twitter)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Two-time champions Chennaiyin FC has signed up Bosnia and Herzegovina center-back Enes Sipovic for the 2020-21 Indian Super League season, the club announced on Monday.

The towering 6'6" feet defender joins the former ISL champions on a free transfer after a stint at Qatar top-flight side Umm Salal SC.

According to a statement issued by the franchise, Sipovic is CFC's third signing ahead of the upcoming season, following the arrival of Indian full-backs Reagan Singh and Chhuantea Fanai recently.

Sipovic, who just turned 30 last week and will be the first Bosnian to feature in the ISL, is excited about playing in India and is looking forward to joining the ranks of new CFC head coach Csaba László.

"I was instinctive that India will be my next destination. I am very happy to be part of such a beautiful club. I have been following Chennaiyin since its very first season in 2014 under Marco Materazzi, and I am aware that it is a team that has a tremendous fanbase and is incredibly successful," said Sipovic from the Bosnian capital city of Sarajevo, his hometown.

Sipovic is a former Bosnia and Herzegovina U-21 international who came through the youth ranks of FK eljeznicar in Sarajevo, who have produced the likes of striker Edin Dzeko.

Sipovic then spent six years in Romania, where he won the 2010-11 top-division championship title. Interestingly, Sipovic came up against CFC's skipper from last season Lucian Goian during his time in the Romanian Liga 1.

Later, Sipovic enjoyed stints in Belgium (KVC Westerlo) and Morocco (Ittihad Tanger & RS Berkane) before foraying into Asia with Saudi Arabia's Ohod Club.

He then returned for a short spell with his alma mater FK eljeznicar before turning out for Umm Salal in Qatar last season.

