Odisha will be a force in many sports disciplines in next 10 years: Sports secretary Vineel Krishna

Hemant Rout By

Express News Service

Odisha’s sports infrastructure has undergone a sea change in recent years. R Vineel Krishna, commissioner-cum-secretary of the Sports and Youth Services department and OSD to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, during an interview with Hemant Rout, talks about the vision behind the transformation and all that went into hosting the World Cup and more.

Excerpts



Odisha is the only state, which has got the opportunity to organise back-to-back FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup. How did the state prepare to host the marquee event?

Kalinga Stadium at Bhubaneswar was the host of the 2018 hockey World Cup. The HWC 2023 is being organised in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. The state government has developed a new world-class stadium at the steel city along with a World Cup village with best-of-its-class amenities and facilities for players and staff. The Kalinga Stadium has also been renovated with additional facilities.

Apart from the grand opening ceremony at Cuttack on Wednesday, a number of sporting and cultural events have been lined up in both the host cities. A large engagement programme has also been planned across the state during the World Cup period to make the event memorable for everybody. We had a trophy tour, and competitions at the panchayat level, urban areas, schools and colleges. The World Cup trophy toured all districts and was given a rousing welcome after it entered Odisha covering most of the states. Chief Ministers of all states have been invited to become part of the historic event.

After Kalinga Stadium, Birsa Munda Stadium at Rourkela has put Odisha on the world map. Is there any plan to develop such big stadiums in other parts of the state, especially in Cuttack and Chhatrapur (Ganjam) from where hockey is believed to have a humble beginning?

We are developing 21 hockey training centres with synthetic turfs as part of our legacy. Two state-of-art training centres are coming up at Cuttack and Chhatrapur. As of now, there is no plan for hockey stadiums. Hockey training centres are being set up in Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Jajpur and Ganjam. Five synthetic turfs are being laid in Rourkela alone. Probably no other city in the country has so many turfs for hockey. The synthetic turfs removed from Kalinga Stadium are being relaid in the upcoming training centres at Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Two cricket stadiums - one at Puri and another at Berhampur are almost ready. The Berhampur stadium complex has a swimming pool and a big weight-lifting hall.

The state government has almost doubled the budget of the Sports & Youth Services deptt. What are the plans?

Currently, we have infrastructure projects of over Rs 2000 crore underway to transform the sports sector in the state. As many as 89 multi-purpose indoor stadiums at a cost of around Rs 1000 crore are being constructed in urban local bodies where such facilities are not available. This will provide a big push to sports development at the grassroots. The stadiums that can withstand 200 kmph wind speed will have facilities for badminton, table tennis, yoga, and gymnasium. The indoor hall space can be utilised for most of the indoor games and immediately converted to field hospitals in times of pandemic. The stadiums can be utilised as community shelters during disasters like cyclones and floods.

Apart from hockey, Odisha is also promoting football and kho kho. What are the plans to produce more national and international players? When will the proposed kho kho stadium come up?

A lot of coaching programmes are being organized to provide proper training in kho kho and football as well. We got a silver medal in football in last year’s national game. We are top in women’s football. Men’s football is of course very competitive; still, we are in a decent position. We have football training centres. Recently we conducted FIFA women’s U17 World Cup matches. The kho kho stadium will be more of an integrated complex with an indoor stadium. It will come up by next year.

Odisha had planned 11 high performance centres. How many of them have been completed and when will the rest be ready? How are they helping players?

Currently, we have high performance Centres in hockey, football, weightlifting, swimming, shooting, badminton, sport climbing, athletics and aquatics. We also have a HPC on sports science and a centre of excellence in sports management. We have chosen the disciplines where not only our Odia athletes are doing well and have the potential to excel, but also the disciplines which have high medal possibilities. Focus is on training and programming, recovery, injury prevention, rehabilitation, nutrition and mental wellness. We are collectively working towards India’s Olympic dream of being amongst the top ten countries in upcoming editions.

India’s first indoor athletics stadium and a number of other projects worth over Rs 300 crore are coming up on Kalinga Stadium premises. When will they be ready?

We are constructing the indoor athletics stadium at a cost of around Rs 120 crore. It is almost ready and expected to be inaugurated in the next couple of months. The stadium will provide assistance to athletes throughout the year and can host national and international athletic events. A tennis centre with all the facilities to conduct ITF tournaments and the Davis Cup is also being constructed. Projects, including indoor aquatics stadium, tennis centre, staff accommodation and hockey building are in the final stages.

What is government’s plan for the development and promotion of sports and talents in the coming years?

Now our entire focus is on junior and sub-juniors. We are getting really good results in both the categories. We are strengthening the grassroots talent identification system so that we identify more and more kids from a younger age and put them into the right kind of training programmes. Once they reach the elite levels, they get the best training and coaching. The system will enhance the chances of our boys and girls winning medals for the state and country. We hope Odisha will be a very strong force in many of the disciplines in the next 10 years.

