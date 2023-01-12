Rourkela celebrates FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup, says thank you

Prasanjeet Sarkar By

Express News Service

ROURKELA: It’s cold in Rourkela during this time of the year but the steel city is all charged up. And the source of energy is hockey’s grandest and biggest festival – the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup. For a city that sleeps, breathes and lives hockey, it is bracing for a show of ultimate magic. And magic has cast its spell on almost every section of the society. Be it students, traders, householders or even the hockey fraternity, the mood here is that of revelry.

A tier-II city, Rourkela has literally been the factory producing top-class hockey players for India. Yet, for the first time in its illustrious sporting history, it is going to co-host the field hockey’s showpiece event beginning Friday (January 13). To host the mega event Rourkela has got world’s largest Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium with 20,000-plus capacity and the city is decked up to give an enviable experience and soothing feel to the lovers of the game.

Art installation at Birsa Munda Stadium

in Rourkela | Express

Moreover, sons of the soil, Team India vice captain Amit Rohidas and his hostel-mate Nilam Sanjip Xess, both erstwhile trainees of the Odisha government-run Panposh Sports Hostel (PSH) at Rourkela, will be seen in action. Hockey coach Kalu Charan Chaudhary, who has groomed many tribal international players in their formative years, can feel the maddening craze for the event, especially in the rural pockets of Sundargarh. He says that the government has left no stone unturned to ignite the passion, with a flurry of sports carnivals and other programmes involving people from all walks of the life to connect with hockey.

“The hockey frenzy can be felt in the air of Sundargarh as watching HWC will be a dream come true for the most passionate lovers of the game who will get to see their favourite players in direct action,” says a visibly moved Chaudhury.

The coach feels the HWC will offer a rare exposure to numerous budding talents to experience the atmosphere and excitement during a big match. Seeing two of their seniors playing for India would be inspiration for many to excel. Government has made arrangements to allow access to all hockey trainees, coaches in government facilities, former international players and families of the two HWC participants to the India matches.

Though not all can go to watch the matches in the stadium, no one is complaining. Rather they are cheering even more for the success of the marquee event and participating in all promotional events. Fifty-one-year-old Rajesh Charyrvedi, a Rourkela resident, says he feels proud and excited as well. “It’s a historic moment that the showpiece event is being held in my city. And it is also an acknowledgement of Rourkela and Sundargarh’s contribution to hockey,” he says. Jay Stanley Dadel, a young hockey trainee of the Panposh Sports Hostel said, this is the chance of a lifetime to watch the greats.

“I want to be a drag-flicker and defender like my role model Amit Rohidas and what better opportunity could I have? Like me, other male and female inmates of PSH are eagerly waiting for the day to watch India’s inaugural match,” he says.

Sundargarh’s obsession with hockey could be gauged from the fact that the rural pockets have produced about 75 senior and junior international players including the likes of Dilip Tirkey, Lazarus Barla, Ignace Tirkey, Birendra Lakra, Subhadra Pradhan and Sunita Lakra with the PSH alone accounting for about 70 such players.

As the tradition of hockey as first love continues, the HWC is all set to rekindle the fire even more which may end up generating more wonders from Sundargarh. Hockey India president and legend Dilip Tirkey concur. “The mood is unparalleled and it is not confined to Rourkela or Sundargarh alone, hockey-loving populations in adjacent Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh too are charged up too,” he says. He lauded the Odisha government’s challenging initiative of hoisting the mega event at dual venues of Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

