Stars shine in Cuttack as FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup gets going

Diana Sahu By

Express News Service

CUTTACK: Cuttack dazzled the world as it put up a scintillating spectacle for the opening ceremony of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup-2023 at the Barabati stadium on Wednesday. A galaxy of stars including Ranveer Singh and Disha Patani, Bollywood’s biggest musicians, dancers and who’s who of Odisha’s cultural scene stringed a five-hour-long extravaganza of music and dance that was punctuated with eclectic performances, a spectacular rendition of Odissi and state’s folk art forms, a drone show and a sand art showcasing 100 years of Indian hockey.

More than 30,000 audience witnessed the show in the stadium with awe and wonder even as the entire state was glued to TV sets or at the special live screening arrangements made in the nook and corner.Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced the hockey World Cup open in his trademark style. Beginning his address with ‘Jai Jagannath’, he said Odisha has long been known for its hospitality. “I am sure all the players and international guests will take a little part of Odisha home with them,” he said, while welcoming players of all the participating countries.

The chief minister also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for all the support extended by Centre towards organising the world cup. Naveen ended his address with his most asked question “apana mane khusi ta” to the packed audience. The enthusiastic crowd answered in a positive and so did the chief minister. “Mu bhi bahut khusi”, he said, amidst a loud cheer by the fans.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi wished luck to all the participating teams. “As the 2023 Hockey World Cup commences in Odisha, my best wishes to all the participating teams. May this tournament further strengthen the spirit of sportsmanship and may it further popularise the beautiful game of Hockey. India is proud to be hosting this tournament,” Modi tweeted.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister for I&B, Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur was all praises for Naveen. “India has always been the seat of hockey and given the world hockey greats like Major Dhyan Chand, Balbir Singh Senior, Keshav Dutt, and Shankar Lakshman amongst others. It is a great moment for India to be hosting the hockey World Cup,” he said.

Stating that every Indian is excited to witness the games, the Union minister said the opening ceremony at Cuttack, the way the World Cup is being organised goes on to show how much love hockey gets in Odisha and India. The World Cup, he said, is one of the grandest sporting events to be held in the country.He said, under the leadership of the prime minister, who himself is a great sports lover, the Centre has been extending all support to the Indian hockey team.

“During the difficult phase of Covid, our hockey team showed exemplary courage and continued to train with support of government of India. It was a tough time but our men’s team won the bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics last year,” he said, and thanked Naveen for setting up one of the best hockey stadiums in the world at Rourkela for not just hockey players of Odisha but the entire country.

International Hockey Federation president Tayyab Ikram also thanked the CM for hosting the World Cup and setting up the Birsa Munda Stadium. “We have been hearing that Odisha is a land of culture but today I announce that Odisha is also the land of hockey. The Birsa Munda Stadium is already declared as one of the best in the world,” he said and congratulated people of the state for the feat.

CUTTACK: Cuttack dazzled the world as it put up a scintillating spectacle for the opening ceremony of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup-2023 at the Barabati stadium on Wednesday. A galaxy of stars including Ranveer Singh and Disha Patani, Bollywood’s biggest musicians, dancers and who’s who of Odisha’s cultural scene stringed a five-hour-long extravaganza of music and dance that was punctuated with eclectic performances, a spectacular rendition of Odissi and state’s folk art forms, a drone show and a sand art showcasing 100 years of Indian hockey. More than 30,000 audience witnessed the show in the stadium with awe and wonder even as the entire state was glued to TV sets or at the special live screening arrangements made in the nook and corner.Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced the hockey World Cup open in his trademark style. Beginning his address with ‘Jai Jagannath’, he said Odisha has long been known for its hospitality. “I am sure all the players and international guests will take a little part of Odisha home with them,” he said, while welcoming players of all the participating countries. The chief minister also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for all the support extended by Centre towards organising the world cup. Naveen ended his address with his most asked question “apana mane khusi ta” to the packed audience. The enthusiastic crowd answered in a positive and so did the chief minister. “Mu bhi bahut khusi”, he said, amidst a loud cheer by the fans. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi wished luck to all the participating teams. “As the 2023 Hockey World Cup commences in Odisha, my best wishes to all the participating teams. May this tournament further strengthen the spirit of sportsmanship and may it further popularise the beautiful game of Hockey. India is proud to be hosting this tournament,” Modi tweeted. Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister for I&B, Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur was all praises for Naveen. “India has always been the seat of hockey and given the world hockey greats like Major Dhyan Chand, Balbir Singh Senior, Keshav Dutt, and Shankar Lakshman amongst others. It is a great moment for India to be hosting the hockey World Cup,” he said. Stating that every Indian is excited to witness the games, the Union minister said the opening ceremony at Cuttack, the way the World Cup is being organised goes on to show how much love hockey gets in Odisha and India. The World Cup, he said, is one of the grandest sporting events to be held in the country.He said, under the leadership of the prime minister, who himself is a great sports lover, the Centre has been extending all support to the Indian hockey team. “During the difficult phase of Covid, our hockey team showed exemplary courage and continued to train with support of government of India. It was a tough time but our men’s team won the bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics last year,” he said, and thanked Naveen for setting up one of the best hockey stadiums in the world at Rourkela for not just hockey players of Odisha but the entire country. International Hockey Federation president Tayyab Ikram also thanked the CM for hosting the World Cup and setting up the Birsa Munda Stadium. “We have been hearing that Odisha is a land of culture but today I announce that Odisha is also the land of hockey. The Birsa Munda Stadium is already declared as one of the best in the world,” he said and congratulated people of the state for the feat.