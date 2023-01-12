Till the 2018 WC win, we were silver generation: Former Belgium coach McLeod

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

ROURKELA: With the likes of Simon Gougnard, John-John Dohmen, Cedric Charlier and Tom Boon returning to India to defend their title, Belgium are a vastly experienced outlet. Several of their players are World, Olympic and former European champions. An area where there will be a fresh face is the identity of their head coach — Michel van den Heuvel. But van den Heuvel will be helped by Shane McLeod, who was the head coach the last time in 2018. The Kiwi will travel with the squad but as a consultant.

In an interview with this daily, McLeod spoke about the World Cup triumph, the pressures involved in going back-to-back and whether the management pondered changing the nucleus of the side because of the motivation factor.

Excerpts:

On the messaging before the 2018 event

Two years earlier, we had played in the final of the Olympics but lost. For us, the World Cup was the next opportunity to try and win something. So, there was a lot of focus within the group. The team had learned some lessons from finishing second and they were keen to go to that next step. The messages were pretty simple, really. They were along the lines of 'playing to our full potential' and 'playing collectively'.

On the pressure before that event because the team had been billed as a 'golden generation'

Not at that point (if there was any pressure associated with being a golden generation) because we hadn't won anything. That was the point of us winning the World Cup, Olympics and the Europeans. Prior to 2018, we were, if you may, the silver generation. We had won silver at the World League, silver at the Olympics, silver at the Europeans... when you are chasing something, there's a different sort of pressure as compared to when you have obtained something. For us, our objective was very clear and every one shared the same goal -- winning the World Cup.

When did you stop the training load to focus more on man-managing?

It probably was roughly two-three weeks before the World Cup. You are still training pretty hard. As you get closer, you start to reduce the training and start to talk a little bit more to the players and get them mentally and physically relaxed and ready. But probably at the moment, the guys are still training pretty hard knowing that it's not going to be an easy tournament. So, they need to be physically ready for them. Once you feel that they are at their peak, then we give them that mental confidence and opportunity to make that adaptation before the tournament.

On getting the balance between seriousness of the event and having fun

I think it's such an experienced group that it is an easy thing to deliver. All of these players had been to an Olympics before. They know what it's like, it's not like we were taking a whole lot of new players into the unknown. They knew how to prepare themselves well, there was so much maturity within the group. They did a lot of their preparations themselves. The coaching staff, their job was just to ensure everything was in place, the game plan being ready. All those types of things so the players could just focus on playing well and enjoying the experience.

That early group match against India, did that help or hinder?

Ah, 50-50. You need to have hard games in your pool so that you are ready by the business end of the tournament, the last games. If you have it too easy in the Pool stages, then... that game against India was a very good game. It brought up some things that we needed to work on which helped us in the latter stages of the tournament. So, it was really good to play India at that stage. Also, it was a great experience to play India in India with such a big consequence with so many fans cheering them on... it was an experience.

Was there any specific training (simulating by amplifying noise during sessions) to feel the noise of the fans?

We discussed it, we spoke about it. But we have been lucky with this group where a few of those games have been like that. In those games, you can't talk to each other so you have to use sign language and you have to find other ways to connect with each other.

When did you realise that this batch could do something special?

I took the team 10 months before Rio. After having tasted a little bit of success at Rio, the players were then all pumped up to go to the next step. And so, you become a bit more disciplined in how you eat, your lifestyle and so on. We had a group that was very disciplined.

On Belgium in 2023

It's a bit different. They have gone from being the hunter to the hunted. That's a different way of going about your business. But the quality is certainly there. I was lucky to see them at a training session recently and they were training as well as I have ever seen them train so it's about making sure they peak at the right time. Wanting to go back to back, which has happened a few times with a few countries. That's their next ambition.

With the squad being very experienced, are there any concerns that the players may not be motivated enough to win this time?

It's going to be fine. It's something we discussed. It's different now that they have won things, they have to set new goals. And the guys are very good at doing that. It's a very talented group that wants more.

