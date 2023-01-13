‘Main focus to deliver best-ever World Cup’: Hockey India president

Tanmay Das By

Express News Service

From developing a robust grassroots system for children below 17 years of age to putting the focus on goalkeeping and drag-flicking, Hockey India president and triple Olympian Dilip Tirkey talks to Tanmay Das about FIH Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 and future plans of Hockey India.

Excerpts...

Hockey India for the first time has an Olympian and former captain as the president of the national body. What is on your agenda for the development of players?

Hockey India is a professionally-run federation and over the last decade, they have put a well-oiled system in place which has delivered results with both men’s and women’s teams performing well in recent international events including the Olympic Games. I am very proud to represent the federation as its president. There are many things I would like to contribute towards the growth of the sport.

Among them, one of the key areas of interest is to develop a robust grassroots system where children below the age group of 17 are provided with professional coaching assistance so that we can identify talent at a young stage. More importance will be given to regular goalkeeping and drag-flicking special camps among several other initiatives that are in the pipeline.

At the moment, however, our main focus is on delivering the best-ever World Cup experience for all the participating teams and spectators travelling from across the globe. We are very grateful to the Odisha Government, particularly Hon’ble Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for the great vision he has for the sport and the incredible support the government has extended in making this World Cup a mega success.

Your views regarding the present India men’s hockey team for the World Cup?

I believe we have a strong team with a good mix of experienced and young players who are eager to deliver on the big stage. The team is very well prepared for the World Cup. In the lead-up to the event, they have had some very good match exposure.

They did well in the FIH Pro League matches held in Bhubaneswar recently and then travelled to play a five-match series against World No 1 Australia. They also went through a specialised goalkeeping and drag-flick camp in Bengaluru. I believe they are ready for the challenge and I wish them all the very best and appeal to the entire nation to support them during the World Cup. For those who can’t be here to watch the matches live, I request them to tune into Star Sports to watch the matches and support the team.

As HI president, how different is this World Cup for the federation?

The 15th edition is a different one. Hockey India is the only federation going to host the back-to-back Hockey Men’s World Cup (2018 and 2023). It’s also the first time the Men’s World Cup is going to be held in two different venues — Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. Altogether, 20 matches are to be held at newly-built Birsa Munda Stadium Rourkela and 24 matches to be played at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

Hosting the World Cup in two venues is a challenge?

In my view, it’s like hosting two World Cups at a time. Each venue needed a lot of preparation and manpower for the smooth conduct of such a big tournament. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik extended unconditional support to make it big and a grand success.

How will such a tournament help the hockey ecosystem in India?

Playing and participating in such a hockey extravaganza will motivate many to take hockey as a career. It is going to be a platform where you get the opportunity to experience world-class hockey.

The tickets for each league match were already sold out which shows the success and popularity of the Hockey World Cup in India.

What is the future plan to develop hockey in India?

To achieve the past glory of hockey in India, the first and foremost step is to promote and develop sub-junior and junior-level boys’ and girls’ players in all states. Different grassroots hockey programmes will be implemented soon. I am hopeful with the support of young talents, we will achieve the Olympic target.

Who would you want to give the credit for the success of this World Cup?

It’s a combined effort of all to make the World Cup a big success. As a host nation, particularly the Odisha Government, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, 5T Secretary VK Pandian, Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera and the Sports Department have gone all out to make this World Cup a memorable one.

