Hockey World Cup 2023: Spirit of Sundargarh

Tanmay Das By

Express News Service

From the days of organising the Khasi Cup, where winners are presented with a neutered male goat as trophy to hosting the global showpiece with the ultimate prize in hockey, Sundargarh has turned the tide. And how!

As the first match ball of the 15th FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup rolled on the pulsating blue astroturf of the iconic Birsa Munda stadium in Rourkela, it not only placed the region Odisha’s cradle of hockey on the pinnacle of glory but also unshackled the dreams and aspirations of an entire population.

Sundargarh has given India more than 50 international players, many making their mark at the top-most level from the Olympics to World Cups. The frenzy over ‘Hockey coming home’ in the real sense was, as expected, insurmountable. The hockey’s greats were equally ecstatic not just of the phenomenon ongoing, but more for what it means and the future it holds for this part of the country and state.

Ignace Tirkey

About eight Odisha hockey players, including former India captain and now Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey, have represented the nation in different World Cups. Dilip Tirkey played the most with three World Cups in 1998, 2002 and 2006. He was also the captain of the Indian team in 2006. While Lazarus Barla, Ignace Tirkey, Birendra Lakra and Amit Rohidas played in two World Cups, Ignace and Prabodh Tirkey are the only siblings from the state to play in the 2006 edition.

Peter Tirkey, however, was the first international player of Odisha to play in the Hockey Jr World Cup 1982 at Malaysia. He learnt the game and honed his skills on grass and dust fields in the back of the beyond where astro turf was even unheard of. “We did not know what astro turf was like, let alone playing on it. But things have changed in a breakneck pace over the last years. From development of infrastructure at the grassroots to the world-class Birsa Munda stadium hosting the highest competition of the sport, this is a golden era for hockey in Sundargarh. It will inspire and help youngsters to play hockey and excel,” he said.

Olympian Lazarus Barla who played in the 1998 and 2002 world cups said this is the fourth time India is hosting the World Cup, but the country has not won any medal as host nation. “I strongly believe that this time our team will make a podium finish. Organising such big-ticket events will definitely help development of international standard infrastructure in our state. The younger generation will get ample opportunities to make the best use of such facilities. The 17 blocks of Sundargarh have already been equipped with astro turfs which will help young boys and girls to learn hockey with modern facilities. Our present grassroots development support system will create many national and international standard players from the district,” he said, exuding confidence.

His 2002 World Cup teammate Ignace Tirkey said the district has aptly been called the cradle of hockey for producing so many national and international men and women players. “The newly-constructed Birsa Munda Stadium has added another feather to Sundargarh’s hockey heritage. The players as well as young and budding ones will now be exposed to world-class hockey, which will help them learn and experience the skills,” he said.

His brother and teammate Prabodh added, “India is the only country to host back-to-back World Cups in our state. Such big events have a motivating impact. The development of facilities and getting to watch top quality competition will instill pride in youngsters and encourage them to aim to be the best and represent the country.”

Member of the present Band of Blue and local boy Amit Rohitdas was most jubilant. “It is a great achievement of my life – to be playing in the World Cup and in front of my own people. We are going to start our campaign at one of the biggest hockey stadiums in the world. Rourkela is my hometown. I was an inmate of Panposh Sports Hostel here. This will be my first international match in my hometown. So it will be very very special for me to give my best here,” said the 131 caps defender.

On course to make his World Cup debut in his native, 24-year-old defender Nilam Sanjeep Xess could not control his excitement. “I am fortunate enough to be able to play my first World Cup in my home city Rourkela. This is the place where I had started my hockey career. Today many of my friends and relatives along with my parents will be in the crowd to cheer for our team,” he said.

