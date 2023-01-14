‘Olympic values education to make holistic development of sports', says Odisha I&PR Secretary Sanjay

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

From developing a new hockey stadium and World Cup village to giving a complete makeover to major cities and organising national and state-level festivals, Odisha is celebrating hockey in a unique way during the World Cup 2023. Principal Secretary of Information and Public Relations department Sanjay Kumar Singh, in an interview with TNIE, speaks about the marquee event.

Odisha is hosting the men’s WC for the second consecutive time. Thoughts?

It is always a challenge to hold such international events. However, under the guidance of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Odisha has gained a lot of experience in holding such international sporting events. The challenge this time has been manifold because of two venues. A new hockey stadium with world class facilities has been developed along with the World Cup village at Rourkela in a record time and the facilities in Kalinga Stadium have been enhanced. The state has taken due care for end-to-end requirements like play facilities, pitches, hospitality, transport and public engagement.

Several new aspects have been added this time to draw in more crowds, engage fans and also positively impress the visiting tourists. Efforts are being made to ensure that hockey lovers and tourists from all over the world are treated with good hospitality. The cities have been decked up to welcome visitors. For the first time, all Chief Ministers of the country have been invited to witness the event.

What are the public engagement programmes planned by the state government across the state during the WC?

Mega cultural events have been planned in four cities — Bhubaneswar, Rourkela, Berhampur and Sambalpur. Public engagement programmes like handloom and handicraft exhibition, competitions, food festivals and cultural extravaganza are being organised across the state. While national-level exhibition ‘Sisira Saras’ is open for visitors at Bhubaneswar from January 13 to 19, dot FEST at Bhubaneswar is from January 15 to 24 where citizens will celebrate the festival with music, street food of participating 16 countries along with a photo exhibition titled ‘Sebbe O Ebbe’ showcasing the evolution and history of Bhubaneswar city. City Fest at Rourkela is from January 14 to 22 and regional level exhibition ‘Anchalika Saras’ at Rourkela from January 15 to 27 apart from ‘Pallishree Mela’ and district festivals at 30 district headquarters.

The state government has roped in panchayats and urban local bodies to celebrate hockey. Why?

A special feature about this edition of World Cup is that the state has tried to take hockey to each and every village of Odisha. The objective is to connect the youth with hockey, which has a glorious past in Odisha. The government has made arrangements to telecast the matches through LED screens at GP and ULB level. Rural sports events are also being organised along with debate, essay, quiz, painting and other competitions among students on hockey themes and Odisha’s contribution to the game.

What are the plans to promote some of the state’s indigenous things like millet, handloom & handicraft?

Mascot of Odisha Millets Mission ‘Milli’ has been incorporated in the Indian Hockey Team jersey to promote both millets and hockey. Millet snacks have been added to the menu of players so that they can have a choice. Emphasis has been given to sell various food products from millet in food courts at cultural events such as dot Fest and others. Souvenirs for delegates have been prepared with a touch of the state’s heritage. The festivals are also showcasing the rich culture through dance, music and exhibits.

The government is investing hugely in sports. How will it help the state?

Participation in sports brings diverse social groups together. It inculcates self-discipline, promotes a great sense of belongingness and fosters good citizenship in people. It is a matter of pride for the people of Odisha that the state has played a significant role in the revival of Indian hockey. From sponsoring the national teams to developing world class sports infrastructure, a lot of such measures have put Odisha in the world’s sports map, which will ultimately benefit the tourism sector. Sports will motivate our youth towards a health-conscious and inspirational future. The Olympic values education programme started in 90 schools will make a significant contribution towards the holistic development of sports.

What are the steps taken to publicise the mega sporting event and government’s massive infra development drive for sports?

Odisha is a happening state now. It is because of the ability of the state that an international organisation like FIH decided to give the opportunity of hosting the World Cup for the second time in a row. It speaks volumes about the leadership and capability of the state. The department has hired dedicated teams which are working in tandem with the government to position our sporting ecosystem on national and international level and increase visibility of our great endeavour.

From developing a new hockey stadium and World Cup village to giving a complete makeover to major cities and organising national and state-level festivals, Odisha is celebrating hockey in a unique way during the World Cup 2023. Principal Secretary of Information and Public Relations department Sanjay Kumar Singh, in an interview with TNIE, speaks about the marquee event. Odisha is hosting the men’s WC for the second consecutive time. Thoughts? It is always a challenge to hold such international events. However, under the guidance of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Odisha has gained a lot of experience in holding such international sporting events. The challenge this time has been manifold because of two venues. A new hockey stadium with world class facilities has been developed along with the World Cup village at Rourkela in a record time and the facilities in Kalinga Stadium have been enhanced. The state has taken due care for end-to-end requirements like play facilities, pitches, hospitality, transport and public engagement. Several new aspects have been added this time to draw in more crowds, engage fans and also positively impress the visiting tourists. Efforts are being made to ensure that hockey lovers and tourists from all over the world are treated with good hospitality. The cities have been decked up to welcome visitors. For the first time, all Chief Ministers of the country have been invited to witness the event. What are the public engagement programmes planned by the state government across the state during the WC? Mega cultural events have been planned in four cities — Bhubaneswar, Rourkela, Berhampur and Sambalpur. Public engagement programmes like handloom and handicraft exhibition, competitions, food festivals and cultural extravaganza are being organised across the state. While national-level exhibition ‘Sisira Saras’ is open for visitors at Bhubaneswar from January 13 to 19, dot FEST at Bhubaneswar is from January 15 to 24 where citizens will celebrate the festival with music, street food of participating 16 countries along with a photo exhibition titled ‘Sebbe O Ebbe’ showcasing the evolution and history of Bhubaneswar city. City Fest at Rourkela is from January 14 to 22 and regional level exhibition ‘Anchalika Saras’ at Rourkela from January 15 to 27 apart from ‘Pallishree Mela’ and district festivals at 30 district headquarters. The state government has roped in panchayats and urban local bodies to celebrate hockey. Why? A special feature about this edition of World Cup is that the state has tried to take hockey to each and every village of Odisha. The objective is to connect the youth with hockey, which has a glorious past in Odisha. The government has made arrangements to telecast the matches through LED screens at GP and ULB level. Rural sports events are also being organised along with debate, essay, quiz, painting and other competitions among students on hockey themes and Odisha’s contribution to the game. What are the plans to promote some of the state’s indigenous things like millet, handloom & handicraft? Mascot of Odisha Millets Mission ‘Milli’ has been incorporated in the Indian Hockey Team jersey to promote both millets and hockey. Millet snacks have been added to the menu of players so that they can have a choice. Emphasis has been given to sell various food products from millet in food courts at cultural events such as dot Fest and others. Souvenirs for delegates have been prepared with a touch of the state’s heritage. The festivals are also showcasing the rich culture through dance, music and exhibits. The government is investing hugely in sports. How will it help the state? Participation in sports brings diverse social groups together. It inculcates self-discipline, promotes a great sense of belongingness and fosters good citizenship in people. It is a matter of pride for the people of Odisha that the state has played a significant role in the revival of Indian hockey. From sponsoring the national teams to developing world class sports infrastructure, a lot of such measures have put Odisha in the world’s sports map, which will ultimately benefit the tourism sector. Sports will motivate our youth towards a health-conscious and inspirational future. The Olympic values education programme started in 90 schools will make a significant contribution towards the holistic development of sports. What are the steps taken to publicise the mega sporting event and government’s massive infra development drive for sports? Odisha is a happening state now. It is because of the ability of the state that an international organisation like FIH decided to give the opportunity of hosting the World Cup for the second time in a row. It speaks volumes about the leadership and capability of the state. The department has hired dedicated teams which are working in tandem with the government to position our sporting ecosystem on national and international level and increase visibility of our great endeavour.