English test for India

By Express News Service

India and England have served some fine clashes in recent times. With the likelihood of the winner rubber-stamping a spot directly in the quarterfinals, there is a lot riding on their group match in Rourkela on Sunday. A look at some of the talking points...

Goals on the menu

Both sides kept a clean sheet during wins in their opening group stage matches against Wales (England, 5-0) and Spain (India, 2-0). Against each other, though, the likelihood of a goal-fest is high. In the last four matches against each other spanning three competitions, there have been 25 goals, including a madcap 4-4 game at the Commonwealth Games.

Watch out for PCs

Both sides not only conceded a fair few penalty corners but ended up conceding a lot of goals from that situation. Take the two-legged Pro League tie from last year, for instance. In a 24 hour period, both sides, between them, scored 13 goals. Out of the 13, 10 came from those situations. Both sides have a good battery and will be on the lookout to get the foot of a defender early doors.

Indian players will be keen to build on their opening-game win vs Spain

‘Bazball’ mentality in hockey

The experienced forward, Sam Ward, gave an interesting interview to the London Times before the side’s opener against Wales. In it, he said: “We have gone down the ‘Bazball’ mentality, really, and it’s great our coaches are really encouraging that... removing the fear of failure, just like Ben (Stokes) and Brendon (McCullum) have done. We feel the same as Stokes has done about cricket. We want to excite people, entertain people.” England have always had players capable of individual moments but have never managed to marry consistency with winning all the key moments. If they aim to do that in 2023, doing it in front of a raucous home crowd will be a good start.

Emergence of Hardik

The 24-year-old is living up to the promise he showed when he first broke through before the Olympics. Perhaps, it shouldn’t be a surprise because he has hockey DNA. Even then, he’s been running games, essaying multiple midfield roles (dribbler, passer, creative hook) in a 60-minute period. Against Spain, his mazy run and finish was a delightful throwback to a goal he scored against Great Britain at the Olympics in 2021. His energy will be key against an English side who will not shy away from getting physical.

Bandurak, a big threat

This may come as a surprise but one of the top-scorers across elite international hockey is Nick Bandurak, who only made his national bow last year. In his nascent career, he averages more than a goal a game. He once again showcased his love for goal-scoring with a brace against Wales. Confidence can be a funny thing but right now he’s enjoying loads of it. What’s more, he has already scored four in three matches against India.

India’s quiet attacking man

While the likes of Amit Rohidas and Hardik grabbed eyeballs with their goals, Akashdeep Singh was in his element picking the ball in areas where it’s conventionally hard to defend. Referred to as the half space, he frequently picked up the ball there and looked to create openings. He might have made his name as a forward but he has reinvented his position as a withdrawn attacker in recent years. It’s a position without many alternatives for coach Graham Reid & Co. If he can do more of that, India will benefit, in the short and long run.

