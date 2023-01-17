Home Sport Hockey World Cup

Hockey World Cup 2023: Distance no hurdle for Euro duo

Camille from France and Johanna from Germany are two women hockey players of the Paris Jean Bouin Club of France.

Published: 17th January 2023 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2023 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Johanna (left) and Camille enjoy the match between France and South Africa at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Monday | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Tanmay Das
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Camille from France and Johanna from Germany are two women's hockey players of the Paris Jean Bouin Club of France. They travelled 7851 kilometres to witness the Hockey Men’s World Cup up close.

“We never thought of such a beautiful hockey stadium, and here people love and understand the sport of hockey. The people of Odisha are quite friendly. Whenever we forget any road in Bhubaneswar city, they help us. I’m fond of Odisha cuisines though it’s a bit spicy,” said striker Camille.

“Today I’m in a dilemma, whether to support France or South Africa, because, being French, I wish France should win but also I do cheer for South Africa,” added Camille.

“It’s amazing and astonishing the way the Hockey World Cup is being organised in this part of the world. Here it is a jam-packed crowd for each match. They also cheer for my favourite team, South Africa. Horne Keenan and Mvimbi Samkelo both are from our Paris Jean Bouin Club and playing for South Africa here,” said defender Johanna.

Results
At Rourkela: Malaysia 3-2 Chile; New Zealand 0-4 Netherlands.
At Bhubaneswar: France 2-1 South Africa; Argentina 3-3 Australia.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Photo | PTI)
Government delaying judges' appointment till people favourable to it are in place: Congress
(Express Illustrations)
Delhi: Man flees 5-star hotel without paying Rs 23 lakh bill
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Jalandhar district. (Photo | PTI)
Alleged security breach in Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi? Congress, Punjab Police deny it
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Two Lashkar militants killed in Budgam encounter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp