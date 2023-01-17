Hockey World Cup 2023: Distance no hurdle for Euro duo

Tanmay Das By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Camille from France and Johanna from Germany are two women's hockey players of the Paris Jean Bouin Club of France. They travelled 7851 kilometres to witness the Hockey Men’s World Cup up close.

“We never thought of such a beautiful hockey stadium, and here people love and understand the sport of hockey. The people of Odisha are quite friendly. Whenever we forget any road in Bhubaneswar city, they help us. I’m fond of Odisha cuisines though it’s a bit spicy,” said striker Camille.

“Today I’m in a dilemma, whether to support France or South Africa, because, being French, I wish France should win but also I do cheer for South Africa,” added Camille.

“It’s amazing and astonishing the way the Hockey World Cup is being organised in this part of the world. Here it is a jam-packed crowd for each match. They also cheer for my favourite team, South Africa. Horne Keenan and Mvimbi Samkelo both are from our Paris Jean Bouin Club and playing for South Africa here,” said defender Johanna.

Results

At Rourkela: Malaysia 3-2 Chile; New Zealand 0-4 Netherlands.

At Bhubaneswar: France 2-1 South Africa; Argentina 3-3 Australia.

