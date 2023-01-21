Hockey WC 2023: India seek to make improvements ahead of New Zealand game

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In all of three post-match press conferences, Graham Reid has spoken about the team's chance creation. Hence, it's not a surprise to note that they are second only behind the Netherlands in terms of circle entries (76). However, that hasn't necessarily translated to goals. One reason for that is their below-par shots on goals-to-goals scored conversion rate. It currently stands at 16 % (6 out of 37). The Australian spoke about this factor after watching his team create and squander multiple chances against Wales on Thursday.

The players crowded the striking semi-circle so they didn't have the room to get their shots away properly. "I don't know to be honest. There can always be a couple of reasons," the Australian said. Tonight (Thursday), we got into each other's way. Against a very defensive team, you bring a defender with you, so we ended up with too many in the circle. It's very hard to explain. The decision of choices, crowding the circle, there's good defence part of it as well." said Reid.

This could be worrying, especially for the next game against New Zealand on Sunday. The Black Sticks set up defensively as they will allow India all the time on the ball but will defend the striking circle. In consequence, there could be a scenario where a similar situation presents itself.

"That is (the game against New Zealand) going to be tough. We have played them here in the Pro League. Our first game against them was tough, (but) the second was a bit easier. They will come out like (how) Wales did today — energized." he added. India might have a lot in the tank, but to progress beyond the quarterfinals, their strikers and midfielders will have to finish the chances.

BHUBANESWAR: In all of three post-match press conferences, Graham Reid has spoken about the team's chance creation. Hence, it's not a surprise to note that they are second only behind the Netherlands in terms of circle entries (76). However, that hasn't necessarily translated to goals. One reason for that is their below-par shots on goals-to-goals scored conversion rate. It currently stands at 16 % (6 out of 37). The Australian spoke about this factor after watching his team create and squander multiple chances against Wales on Thursday. The players crowded the striking semi-circle so they didn't have the room to get their shots away properly. "I don't know to be honest. There can always be a couple of reasons," the Australian said. Tonight (Thursday), we got into each other's way. Against a very defensive team, you bring a defender with you, so we ended up with too many in the circle. It's very hard to explain. The decision of choices, crowding the circle, there's good defence part of it as well." said Reid. This could be worrying, especially for the next game against New Zealand on Sunday. The Black Sticks set up defensively as they will allow India all the time on the ball but will defend the striking circle. In consequence, there could be a scenario where a similar situation presents itself. "That is (the game against New Zealand) going to be tough. We have played them here in the Pro League. Our first game against them was tough, (but) the second was a bit easier. They will come out like (how) Wales did today — energized." he added. India might have a lot in the tank, but to progress beyond the quarterfinals, their strikers and midfielders will have to finish the chances.