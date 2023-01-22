Hockey WC 2023: Interesting test awaits India against New Zealand

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Knowing what to expect is one thing. Planning and executing counter-measures is the important bit. In a way, this is what makes the India v. New Zealand clash on Sunday, an intriguing affair.



Two days before the match, opposition skipper, Nic Woods, said India was all about counter-attacks apart from penalty corners. Coach Greg Nicol spoke on similar lines. Their counter-attack is amazing," he said. "When they get the flow, it's hard to stop them. So we really got to be smarter on the ball, don't give them free turnovers." In that sense, New Zealand will aim to shackle India's forward runners, defend deep and maintain a low block before trying to hit India on the counter. This is what Wales did very successfully in patches even if the hosts ultimately had enough in the tank.



On Sunday, the hosts will line up without the influential Hardik Singh who has been removed from the squad after his injury. His drive from midfield will be something the Men In Blue could have done against a team like New Zealand which will not offer any free lunches. More concerning could be the training injury picked up by Mandeep Singh on Saturday evening. He has blossomed into a pressing forward capable of scoring cute finishes. The way he hassles the defenders into mistakes has provided India with many opportunities in the past. If he's unfit, that could be another potential headache.



Considering India are second for circle entries (76) and fourth for shots on goal (37), they have had the chances. What, though, has ailed them is their inability in finding the net. They have only scored six goals -- three via penalty corners and as many field goals -- so it's a department where they have to improve substantially. The obvious lesson in that is if they can stay patient -- something Reid touched upon in the pre-match press conference as well -- the goals will come.



The visitors, though, know they have nothing to lose. Nicol made the point that India will face pressure. "I hope so," he said. "We certainly go into the game as underdogs. But confident underdogs, willing to be bold and put India under pressure.



"We are (banana skin) for India. We are not here to make up the numbers, that's for sure. Whatever the result is, these players are going to leave everything out on the turf." As part of the NZ gameplan -- as was the case with Wales -- they plan to take it very deep. "Hopefully it comes down to one or two moments in the last quarter," Nicol added.



For the hosts, it will be a night of expectation. An expectation that they will qualify for their second straight World Cup quarterfinal. Reid said as long as India stick to doing the good things right, he's confident of 'getting the job done'. New Zealand, though, will be hoping to play the role of party-poopers.

Black Sticks challenge Men in Blue

New Zealand stand between India and a place in the quarterfinals of the World Cup. A look at the match...



Hardik's absence

AS Saturday dawned, India announced that midfielder Hardik Singh was to be replaced by Raj Kumar Pal. The midfielder's hamstring injury was deemed sufficient to keep him out; it's a big blow because he brings with him a very unique skill set that's hard to replace.



Finishing chances

The hosts have been very good when it comes to chance creation. Where they have let themselves down is putting away those chances. Their shots-on-target to goals-scored ratio is below par. The forwards seem to be snatching at chances rather than displaying composure.



Remaining calm

Under Graham Reid, India's penchant for working out solutions has kept them in good stead. But that propensity to lose shape was again brought to light against Wales. Coach Reid spoke about it in the press conference and he will have again spoken about it privately. Being patient could be key.



Sunday's matches



(Crossovers)



Malaysia vs Spain 4.30 PM

India vs New Zealand 7.00 PM

(both in Bhubaneswar)

