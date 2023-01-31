Home Sport Hockey World Cup

Hockey: Big test for Dilip Tirkey & Co

With India’s fitness not up to scratch, HI can ill afford to allow the team to continue to drift in this department.

Published: 31st January 2023 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2023 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Former India hockey captain Dilip Tirkey

Former India hockey captain Dilip Tirkey (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Hockey India had a few months after the 2018 World Cup. They could afford to take a backseat, talk to all relevant stakeholders, take temperatures before coming to the conclusion that a change of guard was needed. In hindsight, it was the right decision was Graham Reid helped in delivering an Olympic medal.

Now that they have taken the decision ‘to move on towards a new approach to our team’, in the words of HI president Dilip Tirkey, it presents Tirkey with his first big test as president of the body. Sure, as head of the host association, he oversaw the conduct of what was, by all accounts, a very successful World Cup (at least according to the International Hockey Federation).

But make no mistake, this is a decision that HI could have avoided. But now that they have arrived at this conclusion, they don’t have time to waste. Apart from appointing a chief coach, they also have to bring on board a whole bevy of backroom staff including an analytical coach as well as an elite scientific trainer. With India’s fitness not up to scratch, HI can ill afford to allow the team to continue to drift in this department. Apart from that, they will also have to make a decision over the thorny issue of captaincy.

Elite teams usually don’t bother about who gets to wear the armband but in India, there is always a debate over this appointment. Is Harmanpreet Singh okay in being the captain -- in a fast-paced sport like hockey, a captain is usually left with many off-field work rather than work on the field -- or would he gave it away? 

The other field Tirkey has to take a call on is the appointment of a mental coach. Reid made his position clear in the last week or so. Pundits like Ric Charlesworth too have made their position clear so now it’s between Tirkey and the players and the new head coach. Will the new head coach -- whoever that is -- be comfortable working with a mental coach? Do the current batch of Indian players feel comfortable in approaching a mental coach to discuss their insecurities? These are the questions Tirkey is faced with. The answers he arrives at could decide Indian hockey’s short to medium-term future.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dilip Tirkey Hockey Hockey World Cup FIH
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Centre moves SC, seeks open court hearing on plea for review of verdict on Benami law
President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint session of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
World's view towards India has changed: President Murmu in first Parliament address
Image used for representational purpose only.
Most of Adani Group stocks trade lower
The logo of the International Monetary Fund (Photo | AP)
Expecting slowdown in Indian economy to 6.1 pc in 2023 from 6.8 pc in 2022, says IMF 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp