Spinners Ashwin, Jadeja shine as India restrict Namibia to 132/8 in T20 World Cup

David Wiese top-scored for Namibia with a 25-ball 26.

Published: 08th November 2021 09:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 09:18 PM   |  A+A-

Namibia cricket

India's Mohammed Shami watches as Namibia's Michael Van Lingen (R) and Stephan Baard run between the wickets. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: India restricted Namibia to 132 for 8 in their final Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup here on Monday.

Invited to bat, Namibia struggled to get going and they suffered a batting collapse after an opening stand of 33 between Stephan Baard (21) and Michael van Lingen (14).

David Wiese top-scored for Namibia with a 25-ball 26.

For India, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets apiece while Jasprit Bumrah got two.

This match is the last for Virat Kohli as India captain in T20 Internationals while Ravi Shashtri is donning the head coach's hat for the last time.

Brief Scores: Namibia: 132 for 8 in 20 overs (David Wiese 26; Ravindra Jadeja 3/16, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/20).

TAGS
T20 World Cup ICC T20 World Cup India vs Namibia Stephan Baard Ravichandran Ashwin
