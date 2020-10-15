STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL

Cuddalore fan pays unique tribute to ‘Thala’ Dhoni

Though it was easy for him to finish painting the house in a few days, it took him 10 days to find an artist who could draw Dhoni’s face perfectly.

Published: 15th October 2020 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 04:03 AM   |  A+A-

Gobi Krishnan (30) of Arangur village near Tittagudi painted his house in the thematic yellow colour to signify his favourite IPL franchise, the CSK | EXPRESS

By Nirupa Sampath
Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Many Indians consider cricket as their religion and glorify their favourite player. One such a fan of MS Dhoni in Cuddalore has expressed his love for the cricketer by painting his images on the walls of his house. R Gobi Krishnan (30) of Arangur village near Tittagudi has painted his house in the thematic yellow colour to signify his favourite Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK). And, the paintings of MS Dhoni in CSK jersey adorn the walls.

Gobi was working in Dubai before he
returned home due to Covid pandemic

At the entrance, the house reads #HOME_OF_DHONI_FAN. Krishnan was working in Dubai and returned home due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown. He expressed his disappointment of not being able to watch the IPL matches in person. Talking about what inspired him to come up with the unique tribute to the CSK captain, Krishnan said, “I had been planning to pay my respect and tribute to the legend in a novel way ever since he announced his retirement in August.

The IPL started and CSK managed to win only two out of seven matches. ‘Thala’ Dhoni’s performance was also disappointing. I noticed many fans lashing out at him. That was when I made up my mind to pay the tribute and show my affection towards the cricketer.” Krishnan said he was glad that none of his family members opposed his idea of painting the house in yellow with Dhoni’s paintings.

Though it was easy for him to finish painting the house in a few days, it took him 10 days to find an artist who could draw Dhoni’s face perfectly. “During my hunt for an artist, I found Selva from Tholudur, who manage to complete the painting in just three days. The entire work cost me `1.5 lakh, which I spent from my savings,” said Krishnan.

Commenting on the harsh criticisms that the cricketer is facing for his poor performance and the rape threats against his daughter, Krishnan said, “No one can give their full potential in every match or throughout their career. The fans should understand this. Those issuing threats must face criminal charges.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cuddalore MS Dhoni CSK
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp