IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore release Aaron Finch, Moeen Ali ahead of mini auction

While key performers of last season like Devdutt Padikkal and Mohammed Siraj have been retained, South Africa's Chris Morris has been shown the door.

Published: 20th January 2021 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

Moeen Ali (L) and Aaron Finch

Moeen Ali (L) and Aaron Finch (Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

BENGALURU: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday announced that they have decided to retain 12 members of their IPL 2020 squad and the likes of Aaron Finch and Moeen Ali have been released from the squad.

The likes of Virat Kohli, Ab de Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal will be seen for RCB this season. While, key performers of last season like Devdutt Padikkal and Mohammed Siraj have also been retained. Australia limited-overs skipper Finch and England all-rounder Moeen Ali along with South Africa's Chris Morris have been shown the door.

RCB's retained players: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Washington Sundar, Mohammad Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Josh Philippe, Kane Richardson, Pawan Deshpande.

Released players: Aaron Finch, Gurkeerat Mann, Chris Morris, Shivam Dube, Dale Steyn, Parthiv Patel, Isuru Udana, Umesh Yadav and Pawan Negi.

Earlier this month, pacer Dale Steyn had announced that he would not be available for selection for IPL 2021 and as a result, he has also been released. RCB had made it to the playoffs of the IPL 2020 season but the side had to face a loss in the Eliminator against SunRisers Hyderabad.

The Virat Kohli-led side has not been able to win the IPL title even once, but the side has made it to the finals thrice.

