Rajat Patidar joins RCB as replacement for Luvnith Sisodia

Patidar, who has scored 861 runs with the help of seven half-centuries at an average of 30.75 and strike-rate of 138.64 in 31 T20s, had previously represented the RCB franchise four times.

RCB batsman Rajat Patidar

Rajat Patidar (Photo | Rajat Patidar Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Madhya Pradesh batter Rajat Patidar has been roped in by Royal Challengers Bangalore as a replacement for injured Luvnith Sisodia for the remainder of the Indian Premier League season, the franchise said on Sunday.

The 28-year-old from Indore has also scored 2588 runs in 39 first-class matches at an average of 40.43 with seven hundreds and 14 fifties.

The right-handed batter will join RCB for Rs 20 lakh.

RCB have played two matches so far this season and won and lost a game each.

They will take on Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium here.

