STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL

Maxwell will be available against MI on April 9, says RCB head coach Hesson

Despite joining camp after mandatory quarantine he will not be available for RCB's game against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday due to a clause laid down by Cricket Australia for its contracted players.

Published: 05th April 2022 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot during match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore.(File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Royals Challengers Bangalore can avail the services of star Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell in its upcoming IPL match against Mumbai Indians on April 9, said the team's head coach Mike Hesson.

Despite joining the camp after completing his mandatory quarantine period, Maxwell will not be available for RCB's game against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday due to a clause laid down by Cricket Australia for its contracted players.

Even though he was not part of the Australia squad that will complete its tour of Pakistan on Tuesday with the lone T20 match in Lahore, Maxwell has to wait until April 6 to make his first appearance for RCB in ongoing edition of the lucrative T20 league.

"It's pretty clear from Cricket Australia's point of view that no contracted players are available before the 6th of April.

So, regardless of when they arrive here, they can't play before the 6th of April," Hesson said in a video shared on RCB's official twitter page.

"We have been well aware of that as every other side. We have planned for that. Maxi (Maxwell) will be with us and available from the 9th."

RCB has so far played two games this season, recording one win and a loss.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL 2022 Glenn Maxwell Royals Challengers Bangalore
India Matters
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)
DCW asks Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take action against author of book for 'glorifying dowry system'
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Modi government orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp