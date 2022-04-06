STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tilak Varma's wide range of shots and footwork leaves Shastri impressed

Varma, who is in his debut IPL season, scored a fine 61 against Rajasthan Royals in the game played last week.

Published: 06th April 2022

Hyderabad Ranji Trophy player Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma.(File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Former India coach Ravi Shastri is hugely impressed with the performance of young Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

"He has shown a lot of potential in both the innings he has played for Mumbai Indians.

I am impressed looking at his wide range of shots- front foot, back foot, sweep," Shastri told Star Sports.

"There's a lot of variation in his shot selection. His composure, body language and temperament is very good for a young player. He's batted very confidently. This player has the potential to go ahead."

Shastri also claimed that Varma along with Suryakumar Yadav will make the Mumbai Indians' middle-order strong.

"He has shown positive intent with his batting and these are good signs for Mumbai Indians. Once Suryakumar Yadav is back in the playing eleven, Mumbai's middle-order will be strong."

