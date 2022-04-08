STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL

Mumbai Indians bowling coach Bond expects turnaround from bowlers after 3 losses

Winless so far in their first three games, the MI bowling coach said he is not too worried about their below-par effort with the ball.

Published: 08th April 2022 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond

Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

PUNE: Shane Bond expects a turnaround from Mumbai Indians bowlers soon, but for that he said the five-time champions will have to stick to their plans, starting with Friday's IPL game against Royal Challengers Bangalore here.

Winless so far in their first three games, the MI bowling coach said he is not to worried about their below-par effort with the ball.

"It's a simple fix really. If we can stick to our plans and stick to the areas we want to bowl when the pressure is on, then I think you'll see a turnaround," Bond said in a note shared by MI on the eve of their game against RCB.

"As I said, I think we've seen that when we've executed our plans the way that we wanted to, we've been really successful. We saw it in the last game against Andre Russell," he said.

"Venkatesh Iyer, we made him work really hard for a fifty and bowled really well to him. We've just had one player who's come out in each game and hit 30-plus off sort of 10-11 balls which has taken the game away from us. Bond said it was a mixed bag performance from MI bowlers in the first three games.

"It's been a real mixed bag from us I suppose from a bowling unit. You look at the last game; the first ten overs were fantastic. We had a couple of overs that got away from us.

"It's been a little bit of a pattern for us, that we've done some really good stuff, we've taken out a number of the big players exactly how we thought we would, but when the game's been in the balance, we've gone for some overs of 20-plus.

And when you go for overs of 20-plus, then you end up losing matches," explained the former Kiwi speedster.

Bond reiterated that it was all about execution.

"So the message really from me is to go back to what are we trying to do against a certain type of player? If we execute those plans, then we make it as hard as we possibly can.

"The challenge for us is to do that when the pressure is on at the back end of the game, which we haven't done so far," he signed off.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai Indians IPL 2022 Shane Bond Indian Premier League
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital. (File Photo | AP)
Kerala post-graduate student dies after taking Covishield; parents move HC seeking justice
Karnataka forest minister Umesh Katti at the meeting with residents and farmers in Madikeri (Photo | Express)
Four tigers on prowl across villages of South Kodagu, confirms Karnataka forest minister
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Post police raids on pubs, IT firms in Hyderabad sack eight employees for consuming drugs
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Filling form a challenge for CUET applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp