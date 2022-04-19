STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL

IPL: LSG vs RCB, Lucknow win toss, elects to bowl

The Royal Challengers will be coming fresh from an emphatic win as they managed to tame a soaring Delhi Capitals with some ecstatic bowling and fielding.

Published: 19th April 2022 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NAVI MUMBAI: Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their IPL match here on Tuesday.

Both teams are fielding the same playing XI from their respective previous games.

Teams: Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LSG vs RCB Lucknow Super Giants Royal Challengers Bangalore Indian Premier League IPL 2022
India Matters
Arun Shourie’s latest book ‘The Commissioner For Lost Causes’ focuses on his innings as a journalist. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Media is not here merely to report that today is Monday: Arun Shourie
Image used for representational purpose only.
Be cautious with using social media, says ex-ISRO director 
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (File Photo| PTI)
Will Ram Navami processions be taken out in Pakistan, asks Union minister Giriraj Singh
Karnataka govt collects 30% commission from mutts: Seer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp