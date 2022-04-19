IPL: LSG vs RCB, Lucknow win toss, elects to bowl

By PTI

NAVI MUMBAI: Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their IPL match here on Tuesday.

Both teams are fielding the same playing XI from their respective previous games.

Teams: Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.