STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL

T20 is a cruel format, Mumbai Indians need to grab crunch moments: Sachin Tendulkar 

Mumbai Indians have had a disastrous campaign this season, the Rohit Sharma-led side remains wineless, having lost all its seven matches so far.

Published: 22nd April 2022 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar

Mumbai Indians team mentor Sachin Tendulkar.(Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai Indians team mentor Sachin Tendulkar has called T20 a "cruel" format where small margins are crucial and suggested that the struggling five-time IPL champions go out and win the crunch moments to arrest their slide.

Mumbai Indians have had a disastrous campaign this season.

The Rohit Sharma-led side remains wineless, having lost all its seven matches so far.

"Let's first understand that in this format there isn't a team who has not experienced what Mumbai Indians have experienced this season," Tendulkar told Matthew Hayden during a chat on 'Star Sports'.

"This format can be cruel. And those crucial moments in a match which don't go in your favour then literally the margin is like, you lose a game by two or three runs or sometimes even the last ball.

"And those smaller margins, we need to go out and conquer those moments, those crunch moments in the match are what we have to win. And they haven't gone our way," he said.

The cricket icon said the players especially the youngsters will take some time to settle in.

"I would like to clarify one more point: in spite of having had a challenging season the boys have gone out and worked as hard as possibly they could during their practice sessions.

"This is a new team, a young team. It may take a little more time to settle down, but these phases are such where you have to ride through these phases, stick together as a team and find the solution." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai Indians Sachin Tendulkar IPL 2022 Indian Premier League
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp