IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders

By PTI

MUMBAI: Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders in an Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

DC made two changes, bringing in Mitchell Marsh and Chetan Sakariya in place of Khaleel Ahmed and Sarfaraz Khan.

Marsh is out of quarantine after recovering from COVID-19 and Khaleel pulled his hamstring in the last match.

Aaron Finch, Harshit Rana, and Baba Indrajith were included in the KKR playing XI, and making way for them were Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi and Sam Billings.

Indrajith is making his IPL debut.

Teams: Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Baba Indrajith (wk), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya.