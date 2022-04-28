STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai Indians rope in Kumar Kartikeya Singh for injured Arshad Khan

Kumar Kartikeya Singh, who represents Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket, has so far played nine first-class matches, 19 List A games and eight T20s, picking 35, 18 and 9 wickets respectively.

Players Retained by Mumbai Indians

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai Indians have roped in left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya Singh as a replacement for injured Mohd Arshad Khan for the remainder of the Indian Premier League.

"The left-arm spinner will join Mumbai Indians for the price of Rs 20 lakh," the IPL stated in a media statement on Thursday.

Singh was with the Mumbai Indians as part of the support team.

Mumbai Indians, who have suffered eight losses on the trot, are out of contention for a playoff berth.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will now on Rajasthan Royals on April 30 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

