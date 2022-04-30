IPL 2022: In surprise move, Ravindra Jadeja hands captaincy back to MS Dhoni

By Online Desk

In a surprise move, Ravindra Jadeja has handed the Chennai Super Kings captaincy back to MS Dhoni.

Jadeja's decision came after CSK lost six of their first eight games of the season. CSK is languishing in ninth place in the table, only ahead of Mumbai Indians.

CSK said in a statement: "Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game and has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK. MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest and to allow Jadeja to focus on his game."

Jadeja had never captained a senior team before the current IPL season. His last stint as captain at any level was back in 2007 when he led the India Under-19 team.

CSK's next match is against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.