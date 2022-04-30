STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2022: In surprise move, Ravindra Jadeja hands captaincy back to MS Dhoni

Jadeja's decision came after CSK lost six of their first eight games of the season. CSK is languishing in ninth place in the table, only ahead of Mumbai Indians.

Published: 30th April 2022 07:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 07:50 PM

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni (File photo| AFP)

By Online Desk

In a surprise move, Ravindra Jadeja has handed the Chennai Super Kings captaincy back to MS Dhoni.

CSK said in a statement: "Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game and has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK. MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest and to allow Jadeja to focus on his game."

Jadeja had never captained a senior team before the current IPL season. His last stint as captain at any level was back in 2007 when he led the India Under-19 team.

CSK's next match is against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

Comments

