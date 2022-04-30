STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2022: MI win toss, opt to bowl against RR

MI are yet to open their account, having lost eight matches so far, while second-placed RR are entering the game with three wins on the trot.

Published: 30th April 2022 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

Players Retained by Mumbai Indians

Image used for representation

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field against Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match here on Saturday.

MI made a couple of changes with Tim David and Kumar Kartikeya coming in place of Dewald Brevis and Jaydev Unadkat, while RR fielded the same playing XI.

Teams: Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (w/c), Daryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (w), Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith.

