IPL 2022: RCB win toss, opt to bat against GT

RCB has made one change with Suyash Prabhudessai making way for all-rounder Mahipal Lomror.

Published: 30th April 2022 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis . (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat against Gujarat Titans in an Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

Yash Dayal and Abhinav Manohar miss out for the Titans as medium-pacer Pradeep Sangwan and batter Sai Sudarshan come in.

Teams: Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Hardik Pandya(c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami.

