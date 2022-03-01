STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer wants to be 'players' captain' 

This will be Shreya's second stint as captain as he had led Delhi Capitals from 2018 to 2020.

Published: 01st March 2022 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

Shreyas Iyer

Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer. (File Photo)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Star batter Shreyas Iyer, who played a pivotal role in India's 3-0 clean sweep of Sri Lanka in the recent ODI series, wants to be a "players' captain" for his new IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.

This will be Shreya's second stint as captain as he had led Delhi Capitals from 2018 to 2020.

"I would be coming in with a much different mindset now. I'm now more mature and experienced in terms of my decision making and captaincy skills," Shreyas, who scored 204 runs at a strike rate of 174 to be adjudged player-of-the-series against Sri Lanka, told the KKR website.

"Personally, I feel that I'm a player's captain and I want to create an atmosphere where all of us are thinking towards one goal, which is winning."

That KKR think-tank had identified Shreyas as captain was clear when they aggressively bid for the 27-year-old in the mega auction last month, making him the third most expensive player with a price tag of Rs 12.25 crore.

"Really waiting eagerly to work with every individual in the team, and build that synergy which could really help the team perform at a different level. I'm just going to love the responsibility, and I thrive under pressure," he said.

"You know, for me to be part of the KKR family is an enormous feeling. I want to really appreciate the work which has been done by all the great players in the past and I would like to follow the same footsteps, which they have created for KKR."

The two-time former champions will begin their campaign against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL opener at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 26.

Excited to be working with coach Brendon McCullum, he said: "I feel is very aggressive.

Even when you saw him playing for his country (New Zealand), he was someone who was very aggressive and he is kind of a risk-taker.

"I absolutely love that. Obviously I've had few interactions with him after the auction. He's got that calm demeanour and I'm really looking forward to working with him and to have some very successful seasons for KKR over the years."

There was a bidding war for Shreyas with Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Supergiants and Gujarat Titans too pitching in for the top-order batter.

Shreyas said he was nervous while watching the auction live with his India teammates.

"I was trying to act relaxed, but you know, andar hi andar se, I was feeling a little nervous. Eventually, KKR got me, that feeling was amazing. I'm really proud, considering the rich history and to be coming into the KKR setup," he concluded.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shreyas Iyer Kolkata Knight riders IPL
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp