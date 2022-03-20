STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL

Retained players have a responsibility to guide youngsters in the team: Delhi Capitals coach Ponting

The Capitals had retained four players, skipper Rishabh Pant, opener Prithvi Shaw, spin all-rounder Axar Patel and South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje.

Published: 20th March 2022 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2022 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Having bought a lot of new faces at the IPL mega auction this year, Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting stressed that the players who have been retained by the franchise now have a responsibility to guide the youngsters in the team.

The Capitals had retained four players -- skipper Rishabh Pant, opener Prithvi Shaw, spin all-rounder Axar Patel and South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje -- ahead of the auction and the coach is trying his best to get to know the rest of the squad ahead of the league which begins on March 26.

"I have told the boys to keep their doors open when they are in their rooms and get to know each other.

I am going to have breakfast, lunch and dinner with all the younger guys that I don't know," Ponting was quoted as saying in a media release.

"When you show love towards the younger guys as a coach or a senior player, you know that they are going to give it back.

" "The guys who have been in the Delhi Capitals camp for a while definitely have the responsibility of guiding the youngsters in the team.

"Rishabh's captain, so he's going to do that anyway, but guys like Prithvi, Axar and Nortje will also have their roles and responsibilities within the team," he added.

Ponting was impressed with the energetic vibe around the group of players when he attended his first training session with the team.

"At the moment, we need to really focus on what we need to do to get ready for game one.

I had a great first session with the players.

There's an energetic vibe around the team, which is what we always strive for," Ponting said.

Delhi Capitals' new foreign recruits include David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Seifert and Rovman Powell.

Vicky Ostwal, Chetan Sakaria, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan and Kamlesh Nagarkoti are the youngsters in the side.

Delhi Capitals will open their campaign against Mumbai Indians on March 27.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ricky Ponting Delhi Capitals Rishabh Pant Prithvi Shaw Axar Patel Anrich Nortje IPL IPL 2022 Indian Premiere League
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
What an increase in Fed rates would mean for India
Smija K Mohan with her husband (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kerala lottery seller with Midas touch lauded after handing over winning ticket to buyer again
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Fight for Congress leadership change not enough
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
After the poll defeat, dissent and chinks appear in SP alliance in UP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp