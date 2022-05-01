STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kuldeep needed positive environment, love and attention: DC head coach Ponting

The left-arm wrist-spinner, who is currently second in the list of wicket-takers with 17 scalps, had a rough three years prior to this IPL edition.

Published: 01st May 2022 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2022 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Capitals spinner Kuldeep Yadav

Delhi Capitals spinner Kuldeep Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A phenomenal talent like Kuldeep Yadav required a "positive environment" filled with a lot of "love and attention" to blossom and that's what was given to him by Delhi Capitals, head coach Ricky Ponting said.

The left-arm wrist-spinner, who is currently second in the list of wicket-takers with 17 scalps, had a rough three years prior to this IPL edition after being confined to bench by the erstwhile national team management and also not getting enough support from his previous IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders.

Add to it, he had a major knee surgery that ruled him out of last IPL.

"We are really pleased for him, he was one of our main targets in the auction. We are giving him a lot of love and attention. He's a terrific young guy and this talented left-arm leg-spinner really seems to be thriving in this (positive) environment," Ponting said on Star Sports.

At Rs 2 crore base price, Kuldeep was literally a steal for the DC management at a time when most of the franchises were sceptical as to how he would measure up post-surgery, having not played a lot of cricket prior to that.

In case of Kuldeep, the DC management has tried to create a protective environment in which the Kanpur lad feels secured and that has led to him bowling beautifully.

"We are all pretty wrapped with him and make sure that we keep things in line with him and not let him get too far ahead of himself. And at the moment he's bowling beautifully."

